"I Want You Back" mixes humor with heart

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON EST /11 AM CST/
TODAY TO 6 PM EST /5 PM CST/ THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Southwesterly wind gusts as high as 40 to 45 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of central Kentucky.
* WHEN...Late this morning and early afternoon through the early
evening hours.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Weakened tree limbs could be blown down and power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Wind Advisory means that wind gusts of over 40 mph are
expected. Winds this strong can make driving difficult...
especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution.
&&
"I Want You Back" is a true romantic comedy. It's smart and very funny, with a well-written script and two very likable leads in Charlie Day and Jenny Slate.
Day and Slate play Peter and Emma. As "I Want You Back" begins both are in what they perceive to be rock solid relationships. That quickly changes as Noah (Scott Eastwood) dumps Emma and Anne (Gina Rodriguez) ends a six year relationship with Peter because he is too boring and predictable.
Peter and Emma both are distraught over the break-ups - and get even more emotional when they learn they exes have moved on to new relationships. Peter and Emma have a chance meeting where they both share their feelings about being dumped and then hatch a plan - Emma will try to break up Anne and her new boyfriend (Manny Jacinto), while Peter tries to break up Noah and his new girlfriend (Clark Backo).
"I Want You Back" was written by Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger, who previously wrote the charming "Love, Simon." They bring the same charm here with a story that has a bit of cynicism mixed in with its romance.
Day and Slate are the perfect leads to deliver the film's slightly askew humor. Slate has already proven to be a capable lead in the 2014 film "Obvious Child," but "I Want You Back" finally thrusts Day into leading man status - and he has a lot of fun with it, creating solid comedic chemistry with Slate.
"I Want You Back" does hit some familiar rom-com tropes, especially in the second half, but every time it feels like it is going down a familiar road the screenplay finds a way to take a different turn.
It also helps that "Back" never forgets that it is a comedy first, staging several laugh out loud sequences (the funniest involving a dress rehearsal of a middle school adaptation of "Little Shop of Horrors').
It's moments like these that really play to Slate and Day's strengths, with Eastwood and Rodriguez doing more than just coming along for the ride. "I Want You Back" understands that heartache can be funny, creating a film that has just the right mix of humor and heart.