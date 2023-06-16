"It Ain't Over," the new documentary about Yogi Berra, begins with Yogi's granddaughter (and the film's executive producer) Lindsay Berra telling a story about watching the 2015 All-Star game with her grandfather. In a pregame ceremony Major League Baseball honored the four greatest living players as voted by fans - Hank Aaron, Willie Mays, Johnny Bench and Sandy Koufax. Lindsay was perplexed why her grandfather was not included on the list.
The film then proceeds to spend the next 95 minutes strongly supporting Lindsay's stance for her grandfather.
Directed by Sean Mullen, "Over" captures the essence of Yogi Berra - the man, the myth and the legend. Using archive footage and interviews from everyone from family to players and teammates to Bob Costas and Billy Crystal, the film showcases why he was an icon both on and off the field.
Berra certainly lived a full life, from serving in the Navy and fighting in World War II to his 18 year Hall of Fame career with the New York Yankees. "Over" showcases all of his highlights but it goes deeper. It showcases a man who was known for quirky sayings like "Baseball is 90 percent mental. The other half is physical," but was much smarter than he was given credit for.
It's easy to enjoy this delightful film, which flows so smoothly the 98 minute run time just races by. The on field recap of his career - including catching Don Larsen's perfect game in the World Series - is easy to digest even for the non-baseball fans.
There are also recaps of his 14 year feud with George Steinbrenner as well as the lasting effect he left not just on the baseball world, but his very close knit family. (You can really see the love for their dad/granddad in the interviews with the family).
"It Ain't Over" isn't just a must for Yankee fans, it's a must for all baseball fans. The chance to revisit one of the most iconic careers in the history of the game.
But perhaps the best gauge for "Over" is you don't have to know a ball from a strike to appreciate how great Berra truly was.