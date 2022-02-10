Lopez and Wilson can't save poor script in "Marry Me"

Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson are two of the most likeable movie stars, who really command an audience's attention when they are on the screen.
But even high-caliber stars like Lopez and Wilson can't overcome the horrible script of "Marry Me" - a romantic comedy that is saddled with one of the most implausible meet-cute setups in the history of the genre.
In "Marry Me" Lopez plays Kat Valdez, a hugely success musician who is about to marry fellow pop star Bastian (Maluma) in a lavish ceremony with thousands of fans in attendance and millions more watching the live stream.
But Kat learns seconds before the ceremony that Bastian cheated on her and she takes the stage still in shock. While on stage she sees a man holding a "Marry Me" sign - and decides to take him up on the offer.
That man is Charlie Gilbert (Wilson), a recently divorced math teacher who reluctantly agreed to go with his daughter Lou (Chloe Coleman) and Charlie's friend and co-worker (Sarah Silverman).
Kat's rash decision thrusts Charlie into her world - a world that is a far cry from the quiet life he enjoys. As Kat's team tries to figure out an acceptable exit strategy, Kat and Charlie agree to go along with the marriage, but as the couple get to know each other the relationship starts to take shape.
Lopez and Wilson are an interesting pairing that actually work well together - a couple that would almost be believable if it wasn't for the crippling premise that set them up in the first place.
Lopez really shines her showcasing her many talents. We are all basically Wilson's character admiring Lopez in all her glory from a distance, but I'm not sure we really needed this movie to know how great she really is.
In addition to Lopez and Wilson, "Marry Me" deserves credit for a fun supporting performance from John Bradley as Kat's assistant. It also tries really hard to remain optimistic, but "Marry Me" winds up dragging under the weight of its nearly two hour run time - with a lot of filler (we really don't need all the musical montages).
Ultimately "Marry Me" suffers from being too nice - like really, really nice to the point that you kind of wish it would stop being nice for a moment.
Lopez and Wilson nearly pull this thing out of the fire - but even two movie stars of their power can't keep "Marry Me" from collapsing under the weight of its flawed premise.