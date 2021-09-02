Nothing is ever quite what it seems in the compelling new documentary "The Lost Leonardo."
What starts out as a film about debating the merits of an artistic piece of work, slowly evolves into something more - a fascinating thriller that examines the seedy underbelly of the art world in a way we haven't seen before.
"The Lost Leonardo "tells the story behind the Salvator Mundi, a painting that is believed to be the work of Leonardo da Vinci.
From its discovery to its purchase in an auction house in New Orleans and eventual sale for $450 million Andreas Koefoed uses interviews with people inside the art world to present the argument if this is indeed a rare work of art or a fabrication that has been severely overpriced.
But the film doesn't stop there, with "Leonardo" slowly peeling back the ins and outs of dealing in the art world to reveal a system that is ripe for corruption and shady dealings.
This is where the film really hits its stride, morphing into something more than your typical documentary. This is a film that transcends the genre - a thriller that leaves many questions about the art world.
By the time the film gets to its final act, linking the missing art work to the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, it's apparent that Koefoed's film has much more to say than it first appears. It's those added touches that sets "The Lost Leonardo" apart as one of 2021's most interesting documentaries to date.