The Marvel comics world expands with "Morbius," a film which seemingly has been on the slate to be released for 17 years now. (It's really only a few pandemic related shifts).
As comic book movies go it's overwhelmingly underwhelming, a lifeless carcass of a film that serves its immediate purpose but inspires zero desire to have this character's story continue in future films.
Jared Leto (sounding a lot like Crispin Glover) stars as the title character - a brilliant doctor suffering from a rare blood disease. Morbius has made it his life's work trying to find a cure that would help him and longtime friend Milo (Matt Smith).
Morbius believes he has found the possible cure, fusing his DNA with bat DNA. The fusion comes with deadly side effects, the thirst for human blood and the inability to control that desire. Morbius wants to shut down the experiment, but when Milo shows interest it forces the doctor to face the consequences of his tests.
The story moves along at a rather mundane clip with little drama - even as the stakes are risen. The screenplay from Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless never finds a consistent tone, unable to decide if wants to be an adventure story with an anti-hero origin story or a horror film that embraces the vampire mythology.
Daniel Espinosa's direction doesn't help, with the film relying more and more on mediocre CGI as the film progresses.
Leto's performance is pretty anemic, with a cold approach that doesn't really give the audience anything to root for. Smith fares the best of the supporting cast, bringing a slight spark to his smarmy character, but Tyrese Gibson, Adria Arjona and Jared Harris are wasted in poorly underwritten roles.
With multiple post credit scenes, it is apparent "Morbius" is meant to be the start of another Marvel franchise. If this introduction is any indication, the character lacks the bite to be memorable and move forward. This might be a franchise that is best abandoned in its infancy instead of forced to be pushed forward.