"Mothering Sunday" is a film we've seen before many times - a tale of secret love set in post World War I.
While the material may hit some familiar beats, it gets a huge lift from a wonderful performance from its lead Odessa Young. The Australian actress whose previous work included "Assassination Nation" and "Shirley" puts everything she has into a very earnest performance - providing audiences with a reason to care about what happens to this character.
Adapted from a novel by Graham Swift, "Mothering Sunday" tells the story of Jane (Young), a maid for an upper class British family who is given a day off on Mothering Sunday (Mother's Day) in 1924. She is invited into the house of a wealthy neighbor named Paul (Josh O'Connor) - the beginning of a secret tryst that lasts for many years.
Director Eva Husson structures the film in non-linear fashion, giving us only pieces of Jane's life - and how that affair shaped every decision she would make the rest of her living days.
We learn that Paul is engaged to Emma (Emma D'Arcy), a marriage arranged by his family, and we also flash forward two decades later where we meet Jane is an aspiring writer working in a book store who meets eventual husband Donald (Sopé Dìrísù).
While the non-linear story line is meant to add mystery and intrigue, the story moves along at such a familiar clip it is easy for the audience to be ahead of the story.
Husson's visual style does give the film a dreamlike quality which fits the material, while the inclusion of Oscar winners Colin Firth and Olivia Colman in small roles provides "Mothering Sunday" with a bit of prestigious star power.
But the film all hinges on the shoulders of Young, who proves she is more than capable of handling the challenge. Her earnest work really drives this melancholy tale of love and loss. It's a star-making performance for Young, who gives this material the jolt it needs to keep the audience engaged - even if they feel like they've seen this story before.