There is a fascinating film buried inside "Jesus Revolution" - the latest from Jon Erwin (one half of the brother duo behind faith based films "I Still Believe" and "I Can Only Imagine") and Brent McCorkle.
Based on a true story this is a film that could have taken a unique path and still delivered its intended message, perhaps with it resonating even more. Instead it takes the more conventional road resulting in a pretty standard entry into the genre.
That's disappointing too because from the opening moments it's clear there is a a story to tell here. "Revolution" is set in the early 1970s with Chuck Smith (Kelsey Grammer) the pastor at a struggling church looking for a way to connect with the younger generation.
His daughter brings home Lonnie Frisbee (Jonathan Roumie), a charismatic hippie turned street preacher who now shares the gospel to guide young people lost and directionless that are turning to drugs and experimentation.
Smith opens the doors of his church to Frisbee and his followers leading to a spiritual awakening that garnered national attention.
If "Revolution" had focused solely on this story, particularly how Frisbee's journey to faith, it could have been an incredibly moving and interesting story. Roumie is so charismatic as Frisbee that I found myself wanting more of his backstory.
Unfortunately the film focuses on Greg Laurie (Joel Courtney), a teenager living with a single mom (Kimberly Williams-Paisley) who is barely there for him. Laurie is searching for a greater purpose in life and eventually crosses paths with Frisbee which leads to his own spiritual awakening.
In fairness the film is based on Laurie's book, so it is obvious why he becomes the focal point of the film. But by doing so it takes "Revolution" down a familiar, mundane path where the story lavishes in way too many tropes and conventional beats of the story (including Laurie's on-again, off-again relationship with a young woman named Cathe playing by Anna Grace Barlow).
Laurie's story we've seen on film many times, but Frisbee's tale - and how the drug counterculture from the 60s came to find Christianity - is a journey we have rarely if ever seen. I wish "Jesus Revolution" would have chosen that path because it really could have been something special. As it is it's an average movie at best that really does nothing to stand out from other films in its faith-based genre.