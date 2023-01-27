Nighy shines in wonderful remake "Living"

Bill Nighy has made a film career out of playing memorable supporting characters, so it's pretty neat to see him get a chance to shine as the lead in "Living" - a remake of Akira Kurosawa's "Ikiru."
Nighy turns in a melancholy turn, wonderful work that justly earned him his first Academy Award nomination for Best Actor earlier this week. He is the driving force behind a film that really resonates the importance of appreciating every day.
In "Living" Nighy plays Mr. Williams, a long time civil servant who is part of the London city works department in the early 1950s. Mr. Williams is a no-nonsense boss who demands his employees maintain the same challenging work-ethic that he does - even if the department never really gets much done.
Everything changes for Mr. Williams when he receives a medical diagnosis that he has six to nine months left to live. The news leads Mr. Williams to re-evaluate his life, opting to focus more on living and less on his stagnant career. With the help from a young co-worker named Margaret (Aimee Lou Wood), Mr. Williams also sets out to patch up fractured relationships - specifically his son and daughter in-law.
This is all about Nighy, who brings the proper working Englishman to life quite well. His transformation from stoicism to regret and determination to make amends to acceptance feels organic and natural in a way that really drives home the story effectively.
Wood is an absolute delight as the young woman who helps him find his way, one of several interesting supporting roles.
The film is beautiful to watch with director Oliver Hermanus and cinematographer Jamie D. Ramsey effectively capturing the 1950s era and the film's overall theme of finding the bright light in even the darkest of times.
But ultimately it all comes back to Nighy, who is always an absolute delight any time he appears in a film. "Living" finds Nighy at the top of his game - a performance where he gives it all (including a touching scene where he sings). He bares his soul in this film, rewarding audiences with a performance that you can't help but stir the audience's emotions.