"Nine Days" a compelling first film

"Nine Days" is a confident cinematic experience, exploring some compelling themes in a quietly effective manner.
That makes it even more impressive, with "Nine Days" being the first feature film for writer/director Edson Oda. Anchored by a strong cast, including Winston Duke, Oda's film explores the meaning of life in a way we've rarely seen on the big screen.
Duke plays Will, who we learn in the opening moments is akin to a social worker in the afterlife - a former soul who now spends his days in a remote location watching several lives on TV screens while making written observations that he keeps filed away.
When one of the people who observes dies suddenly, it leaves an opening - prompting Will to set up interviews with several candidates (including Bill Skarsgård and Tony Hale) eager to go from unborn souls to living entities.
The interviews are a series of tests and questions over a nine day span in which Will weeds out candidates to get it down to one. While most of the interviews go in much the same fashion, one candidate -Emma (Zazie Beets) - proves to be the most unique candidate unlike any other. Emma challenges Will, forcing him to come to terms with his own existence - and his lingering pain over the death of the person that he is currently replacing.
A colleague referred to "Nine Days" as a mature adult version of "Soul," an apt description. Oda's film explores the same themes of what it means to live and how we sometimes take for granted even the smallest moments.
This is the kind of project that could have used its themes to try and push the visual presentation - but Oda keeps it simplistic to the point that "Nine Days" could easily be adapted into a play and not lose any of its dramatic impact.
The cast delivers strong work that really drives home the drama. Skarsgård, Hale, and Benedict Wong - as Will's co-worker who has never experienced life - are all memorable while Beets provides "Nine Days" with the perfect counter to its lead character.
She is able to match Duke which is no easy feat. Duke exudes a quiet intensity that really gives the film its heart and soul. This is a man eager to do things by the book, but unable to move on from a tragic event. We feel Will's pain through his strong façade - a microcosm of what it means to be human, and experience life.
Duke's performance alone is enough to recommend "Nine Days," but Oda rewards his lead with a strong script that fills out the edges and a supporting cast up to matching his strong work.