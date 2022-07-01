"Official Competition" a hilarious look inside the actor's studio

The process of film making and the egos that make films possible is examined in "Official Competition" - a biting commentary on the creative process that features a stellar cast and some wonderfully funny set pieces.
The film opens with eccentric billionaire Humberto (José Luis Gómez) celebrating his 80th birthday, while also pondering his legacy. Humberto decides the best way to leave his mark permanently is to produce a film that will be universally loved and stand the test of time.
He assembles the best team possible - including filmmaker Lola Cuevas (Penélope Cruz) and actors Félix Rivero (Antonio Banderas) and Iván Torres (Oscar Martinez). Rivero and Torres clash immediately with their contrasting approaches to their craft. Rivero is more of a Hollywood crowd-pleasing actor that goes with the flow while Torres is a more methodical thespian with a theater background.
As tension grows between the two leads, Cuevas tries to channel that emotion into the rehearsals and get the film done with minimal off screen drama.
"Competition" is very much an insider movie, a film that relies heavily on self-deprecating humor. For it to work everyone from the cast and crew to the audience has to be in on the joke. Fortunately that is the cast with the actors and creators at the top of their respective games.
Directors Mariano Cohn and Gastón Duprat, who co-wrote the film Andrés Duprat, keeps everything confined to minimal spaces with the focus squarely on the talented cast. The script is full of farcical moments that play out in a highly entertaining manner. The eccentricities of the actors are matched by some highly unorthodox methods by Cuevas, adding another layer to the film.
It all builds to a delightfully wicked final act that I'm not sure many mainstream films would be willing to go.
You can tell Cruz, Banderas and Martinez are all having a blast in "Official Competition" completely selling out to the absurdity and willing to be part of the joke. Their willingness to go all-in is quite infectious - making "Official Selection" a smart and insightful comedic alternative to all the summer blockbusters.