"Official Secrets" an effective real-life thriller

"Official Secrets" is an effective ripped from the headlines thriller.
Working from the true story of British Intelligence whistleblower Katherine Gunn, "Eye in the Sky" director Gavin Hood has crafted another film that features strong performances and some compelling moral dilemmas.
Keira Knightley plays Gunn, who while working with British Intelligence in 2003 came across a memo that instructed UK intelligence to gather information to blackmail some members of the United Nations to vote in favor of military action in Iraq.
Gunn opts to leak the memo, which eventually falls into the hands of Observer journalist Martin Bright (Matt Smith).
The leak fuels protest against the potential war, but also puts Gunn - and her husband - in immediate danger, with Gunn arrested and charged with violating the Official Secrets Act.
"Secrets" handles this material in a straight forward manner - a balanced view that lets the audience decide which side of the moral dilemma they would fall on.
Knightley gives the film a strong emotional center - with a performance that perfectly knows when to dial it back and when to amp up the emotional plight of the character.
This is a film that really understands the consequences of being a whistle blower, showing how the decision doesn't just effect that person but everyone else in their lives. "Secrets" also understands the ins and outs of the newsroom with some really well-crafted sequences involving Smith and Matthew Goode as his editor.
But it all comes back to Knightley. She sells this film with a grounded performance that may not be the kind of work that gets a lot of attention come award season, but is strong work that provides a film with its heart and soul.
She makes you care about Gunn and ultimately care about "Official Secrets."
