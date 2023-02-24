Sometimes it is the simplest stories that can be the most moving.
That is the case with "One Fine Morning," a beautiful new film from writer/director Mia Hansen-Løve. A portrait of a young woman searching for her own fresh start while facing the realization that she is about to lose a loved one is a deeply profound and emotional tale that doesn't try to do too much - and is all the more powerful for it.
In "Morning" Léa Seydoux plays Sandra, a widow raising her eight-year-old daughter Linn (Camille Leban Martin). Sandra's father Georg (Pascal Greggory) is a philosophy teacher who has a degenerative illness that is taking away his ability to live a normal life at a rapid speed.
As Sandra and the rest of her family searches for a nursing home to care for her ailing father, Sandra has a chance encounter with a friend of her late husband Clément (Melvil Poupaud). Sandra and Clément begin a passionate affair, even though he is married and has a child of his own.
Facing turmoil from both relationships Sandra tries to navigate through her life and raise her young daughter.
Love wrote the script partially inspired by her own father's illness. It provides the basis for a film that feels very personal. You can see Love's own struggles project onto the screen, particularly in the scenes between Sandra and her father.
Those scenes provide fleeting moments where her father seems his normal, vibrant self intertwined with moments where the realization sets in that it only going to get worse.
The affair provides an effective balance to "Morning," allowing us to experience Sandra's true loneliness that has been part of her life since her husband's passing.
Both events are leading to big changes in Sandra's life, changes that Love allows to develop naturally in a manner that you rarely see in American films.
Seydoux makes it all work with a quietly powerful performance. She really conveys the sadness and uncertainty in Sandra's life quite well, giving audiences a reason to become emotionally invested in her journey.
It makes "One Fine Morning" that rare film that just settles in and lets its story and characters flow naturally - creating a beautifully moving moment in time that will resonate long after the final credits begin to roll.