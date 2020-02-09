Here is complete predictions for the Academy Awards
Best Picture: 1917
Best Actor: Joaquin Phoenix
Best Actress: Renee Zellweger
Supporting Actor: Brad Pitt
Supporting Actress: Laura Dern
Director: Sam Mendes
Original Screenplay: Parasite
Adapted Screenplay: Jojo Rabbit
Cinematography: 1917
Costume Design: Little Women
Editing: Parasite
Makeup: Bombshell
Production Design: Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Score: Joker
Song: I'm Gonna Love Me Again
Sound Editing: 1917
Sound Mixing: 1917
Visual Effects: 1917
Animated Feature: Toy Story 4
Documentary: American Factory
International Film: Parasite
Animated Short: Hair Love
Documentary Short: Learning to Skate in a Warzone
Live Action Short: Brotherhood
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.