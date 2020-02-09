From Pitt to '1917,' what to anticipate at Sunday's Oscars

Oscar statues stand off of Hollywood Boulevard in preparation for the 92nd Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. 

 Chris Pizzello/AP

Here is complete predictions for the Academy Awards

Best Picture: 1917

Best Actor: Joaquin Phoenix

Best Actress: Renee Zellweger

Supporting Actor: Brad Pitt

Supporting Actress: Laura Dern

Director: Sam Mendes

Original Screenplay: Parasite

Adapted Screenplay: Jojo Rabbit

Cinematography: 1917

Costume Design: Little Women

Editing: Parasite

Makeup: Bombshell

Production Design: Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Score: Joker

Song: I'm Gonna Love Me Again

Sound Editing: 1917

Sound Mixing: 1917

Visual Effects: 1917

Animated Feature: Toy Story 4

Documentary: American Factory

International Film: Parasite

Animated Short: Hair Love

Documentary Short: Learning to Skate in a Warzone

Live Action Short: Brotherhood

