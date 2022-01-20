...The National Weather Service in Louisville has issued a Flood
Advisory for the following rivers in Kentucky...
Green River at Woodbury affecting Butler and Warren Counties.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Flood Advisory means minor flooding is possible and rivers are
forecast to exceed bankfull. If you are in the advisory area remain
alert to possible flooding, or the possibility of the advisory being
upgraded to a warning.
Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lmk.
The next statement will be issued by midday Friday.
&&
...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING TO MONDAY EVENING...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by upstream reservoir releases.
* WHERE...Green River at Woodbury.
* WHEN...From Friday evening to Monday evening.
* IMPACTS...At 26.0 feet, KY 403 at James McKinney Bridge floods.
Water overflows lock wall.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 PM CST Thursday the stage was 22.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river could rise just above flood stage late
tomorrow evening. Monitor latest forecasts for a possible
upgrade to a River Flood Warning.
- Action stage is 24.0 feet.
- Flood stage is 26.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
&&
Writer/director Pedro Almodóvar has made a career out of creating richly developed characters to showcase the lead in his film.
Almodóvar has once again achieved that feat in "Parallel Mothers," a solid drama with a spectacular performance from Penélope Cruz. The Academy Award winning actress pours everything into her performance, helping to lift a solid story that sometimes gets a bit too melodramatic.
In "Parallel Mothers" Cruz plays a photographer named Janis who has an affair with a married man (Israel Elejalde) which results in an unwanted pregnancy.
While in labor at the hospital Janis meets a teenage girl named Anna (Milena Smit) who is also about to have a child.
At first the women bond over impending motherhood, but drift apart until Janis discovers a secret that could have last effects on both women.
This main plot runs a pretty predictable course, with the audience always a step or two ahead of the story. Almodóvar injects the story with his trademark visual style and a few twists that only he could concoct, but Cruz's strong work manages to hold it all together.
The audience is really able to identify with Janis' struggles - as she comes to grips with a secret that she knows will be devastating for everyone.
This main story and Cruz's work is enough to get "Parallel Mothers" afloat, but Almodóvar has one more surprise up his sleeve - a wrap around story involving Janis looking for the remains of her great-grandfather, who was taken from his home during the Spanish Civil War.
This story deals with loss and grief in a much more powerful manner than the main story, so much so that it almost feels like it is a separate film. The decision to bookend this story with the main story proves to be the correct one however, with "Parallel Mothers" ending on an emotional note that is the high point of the film.
It takes the film to another level, making "Parallel Mothers" another strong character studio from the reliable Spanish filmmaker.