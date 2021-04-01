Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM EDT /9 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING TO 11 AM EDT /10 AM CDT/ FRIDAY... ...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT EDT /11 PM CDT/ FRIDAY NIGHT TO 10 AM EDT /9 AM CDT/ SATURDAY... The National Weather Service in Louisville has issued a Freeze Warning, which is in effect from midnight EDT /11 PM CDT/ Friday night to 10 AM EDT /9 AM CDT/ Saturday. * TEMPERATURE...Lows Friday 20-25F. Lows Saturday 25-31F. * IMPACTS...Early vegetation sensitive to freezing temperatures may be damaged or killed. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Freeze Warning means sub-freezing temperatures are imminent or highly likely. These conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation. &&