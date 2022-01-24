Regina Hall delivers in a pair of Sundance films

From the "Scary Movie" franchise to "Girls Trip" to "Support the Girls" Regina Hall has established herself as a consistently reliable actress.
Hall gets a chance to showcase those talents again in a pair of distinctly different films at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival, the supernatural thriller "Master" and the mockumentary "Honk For Jesus, Save Your Soul." In both films Hall delivers strong performances that show her enormous range as an actress.
"Master" (B) tells the parallel stories of Gail Bishop (Hall) and Jasmine (Zoe Renee) at a fictional northeastern University. Bishop has just been named the first African-American Master at the school, while Jasmine is a freshman trying to fit in with the predominantly white student body.
Writer/director Mariama Diallo adds in a supernatural element involving the haunting of a woman burned as a witch centuries earlier that evokes memories the "Candyman" films - taking a story to examine social issues, in this case systematic racism on a college campus.
Hall and Renee both give strong work, while Diallo does a solid job of pacing - slowly building to a haunting final act.
"Honk For Jesus Save Your Soul" (B-) is also a social commentary, the examination of mega churches, but does so in a completely different manner.
Writer/director Adamma Ebo stages "Honk" like a Christopher Guest-esque mockumentary, with a crew following around pastor Lee-Curtis Childs (Sterling K. Brown) and his wife Trinity (Hall) as they attempt to rebuild the congregation of their extravagant Southern Baptist church in the wake of accusations of sexual misconduct by Lee-Curtis.
Brown and Hall have great comic timing, especially Hall - who generates some of the film's biggest laughs with just a facial expression or a nod to the camera that shows the cracks in this seemingly rock solid relationship.
Yes the story may feel familiar to fans of the HBO series "The Righteous Gemstones," but Ebo examines the mega church culture with a critical, but loving, eye. She's not making fun of the subject - or the characters - but just pointing out the hypocrisies that are there.
"Honk" does take a more serious turn in the final act and the tone shift makes it a bit of a struggle to get to the finish line as the film slowly loses momentum. It still manages to work because Brown and Hall are so engaging it keeps the film afloat.