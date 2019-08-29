David Crosby is one of the most successful and enigmatic singer/songwriters of all time.
So it is an absolute joy to watch "David Crosby: Remember My Name," the new documentary where the 87-year-old reflects on the highs and lows of his career with extreme candor. It's an honest and intimate look at Crosby's career, with director A.J. Eaton allowing the singer the chance to tell his story.
"Remember My Name" spans Crosby's more than 50 year career, with the Byrds and Crosby, Stills and Nash (and later Neil Young), as well as his solo career.
But the film is more than just hitting the highlights Crosby's journey. Crosby proves to be an insightful subject, not afraid to be critical of himself. He reflects on why he was perceived as being so difficult to work with and doesn't sugarcoat his struggles with drug addiction - while also reflecting his heartache from the tragic death of his then girlfriend early in his career.
Crosby also proves to be quite funny in smaller moments when he gives quick thoughts on Jim Morrison ("What a dork.") and Mama Cass ("She had good weed. I had good weed. We knew what was important in life.")
These moments really allow Crosby's personality to come bursting through the screen. You can sense that Eaton knew he had a goldmine in Crosby, someone who was willing to let audience's peak behind the curtain.
Watching Crosby unfiltered is fascinating. Here is someone who realizes he has burned a lot of bridges (some of the reflections from former band mates proves this) and wishes he could mend some fences, even if it appears those relationships will never be prepared.
This mistakes may have cost Crosby friends and colleagues, but it has not stopped him from doing what he loves - creating music and performing live. Even in his mid-80s, music is such a part of Crosby's life he can't tear himself away from the grind of the road.
The fire still burns more than 50 years after he first stepped on stage. Here is a musician that shows no signs of slowing down, remaining as fascinating as he has ever been. "Remember My Name" serves as the perfect showcase for that talent, a film that will intrigue both fans and those unfamiliar with his Hall of Fame career.
