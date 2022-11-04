"Return of Tanya Tucker" provides unique insight about country icon

Everyone loves a good comeback story and Tanya Tucker's recent resurgence certainly qualifies as that.
The bad girl of country music made her triumphant return with 2019's "While I'm Livin' " - her first collection of new material in 17 years. The new material was so well received it led to the first two Grammy Awards of her career - furthering signifying her return to the music world.
The new documentary "The Return of Tanya Tucker: Featuring Brandi Carlile" documents that comeback in compelling fashion. Given all-access director Kathlyn Horan provides unique insight into the making of this new material - showcasing one of country music's biggest icons, who is finally getting the flowers she deserves.
In "The Return" we see Tucker working with producers Carlile and Shooter Jennings (the son of Waylon Jennings) with flashbacks filling in her back story for those unfamiliar - showing how she burst on the music scene at age 13 and how she became tabloid fodder with her outlaw image and battle with cocaine and alcohol addiction.
Horan really captures the uncertainty of Tucker throughout this project and how Carlile helped her to regain her confidence as a performer. Their relationship blossoms throughout the film, built off mutual respect that is sweet and endearing.
Carlile serves as both the audience surrogate and the vision behind the comeback, a fan that knows Tucker still has that talent inside her ready to burst out.
"The Return" does a good job of capturing the comeback, perfectly showcasing the free spirited personality that made Tucker uniquely Tucker.
When we finally get to see her perform in the film's final act it is an uplifting experience - a real life drama that is easily engaging.
This film is a must for fans of Tucker or Carlile, but also a fun showcase for anyone who loves to watch a good comeback.