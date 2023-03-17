"Return to Seoul" a moving journey

"Return to Seoul" is the kind of film that lingers in one's mind long after you've left the theater.
Director and co-writer Davy Chou (working with co-writer Laure Badufle) has crafted a deeply moving journey of self discovery that features a hauntingly heart-aching performance from Park Ji-min. This is confident film making - not afraid to take its time and let the audience truly sink into the experience of the film's central character. The result is something pretty special.
Ji-min plays Freddie, a young woman who was born in South Korea but adopted by French parents and raised in France for as long as she can remember. Freddie decides to take a trip to Korea to track down her biological parents, but her journeying is as much about learning from her past and is it discovering who she really is.
This journey takes unexpected twists and turns throughout with Chou dividing the film into four parts spanning nearly a decade. Which each stop we see how Freddie has grown as a person and how the longing to come to terms with her past continues to shape her future. There is this ache and sadness in Freddie's quest with the story never taking any false steps.
Ji-min is the heart of soul of the film - a force of nature on the screen that demands the audience's attention. You care for Freddie's plight because Ji-min makes you want to care for Freddie's plight. It's a performance that is so confident and controlled that it is hard to believe this is Ji-min's first feature film.
It is an absolutely star-making turn in a film that really works on every level. "Return to Seoul" is a beautiful portrait of a woman searching for answers, with Ji-min providing the face of this very powerful story.