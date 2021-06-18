Rita Moreno is an icon, an activist, and someone who is willing to speak her mind.
That is why the new documentary "Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go For It" is such fascinating film. Director Mariem Pérez Riera has delivered a film that is the perfect tribute to Moreno's lengthy career - providing unfiltered insight courtesy of Moreno.
The film traces her childhood in Puerto Rico up to her recent success on the Netflix revival of "One Day at a Time." Throughout the film we see the highs of her career - Moreno is the first Latina to ever win an EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony) - as well as the low points which included her battles with racism and sexism in the entertainment industry.
Riera also uses insight from people she worked with and influenced - including Lin-Manuel Miranda, Whoopi Goldberg, and Morgan Freeman - but the film is at its best when we here from Moreno herself. She is such a fascinating person who is willing to talk about anything, even the dark moments in her past.
When the film lets Moreno tell her story and share moments like her relationship with Marlon Brando and how her battles in Hollywood led directly to her call to political activism it provides an intimate peak into her life that few would allow.
The film covers so much that at times it feels like it could have dived even more into specific moments.
Still, this proves to be a worthy portrait of a woman whose career is so expansive.