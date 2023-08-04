The romantic comedy gets a unique spin in "Shortcomings" - a very clever and at times sidesplitting take on relationships.
In "Shortcomings" Justin H. Min plays Ben, a struggling filmmaker working as the manager of an art house theater in Berkley. Ben is in a long term relationship with Miko (Ally Maki) and spends lots of time venting frustrations to his best friend Alice (Sherry Cola).
When Miko takes a three month internship in New York the couple agree to a trial separation that leaves Ben scrambling to see if maybe he was meant for something, or someone, else.
"Shortcomings" was directed by long time actor Randall Park (from the TV series "Fresh Off the Boat") in his directorial debut with Park working from a graphic novel by Adrian Tomine (who also wrote the screenplay). This is a project that Park has been interested in for more than 15 years and you can see it's a labor of love as it unfolds on the screen with three very interesting, but not always likable, leads.
The screenplay snaps with fun dialogue and interesting observations about modern relationships, but resonates with the kind of insight that makes it an almost timeless entry into the genre.
What I liked most about the script is there really are no easy answers, especially with characters that are shown as flawed humans that the audience can easily relate to.
The three leads are very good in portraying these flawed characters in a believable manner. Ultimately Ben is kind of a jerk, the type of person who seems smart and together when you first meet them but as you get to know them you start to see the insecurities seep through the cracks in the good guy facade.
Min finds the right balance in Ben, making him sympathetic one moment and completely unlikable the next. Maki is good as the love interest, while Cola continues her wonderful summer with another funny performance along the same lines as "Joyride."
You really have to credit Park, Tomine and the cast for what they have pulled off here. Making a film about someone who is basically the toxic part of a toxic relationship isn't easy, especially when that character dominates the film. Everyone involved here threads the tricky needle quite well to create a fun and interesting spin on the rom-com genre.