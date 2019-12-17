The new film "Bombshell" may be seen as just another ripped from the headlines political commentary, but this is a film that offers so much more.
Anchored by strong work from its three female leads - including a stunning performance from Charlize Theron - this is a film that provides a clear and concise snap shot for of the "Me Too" movement.
"Bombshell" tells the story of the fall of Fox News chairman Roger Ailes (John Lithgow) and how allegations of sexual misconduct from female employees led to that fall.
There is Gretchen Carlson (Nicole Kidman) who after a demotion and eventual firing decides it's time to make public years of working in a less than ideal environment - with Ailes the prime culprit of the chaotic work environment.
Margot Robbie plays Kayla (she is a composite of several females who worked at Fox News), is a wide-eyed newcomer to the scene - eager to do whatever it takes to move up the ladder. That eagerness soon wanes as she becomes a target of Ailes advances (perhaps the best scene in the film, a gut-wrenching moment that is so uncomfortable to watch).
And then there is Theron, who is practically unrecognizable as Megyn Kelly. She becomes the focal point of "Bombshell," the bridge between the other two women. Like those women, Kelly has had to fight off advances and been stuck in the toxic environment, but she has also managed to fight through that to emerge as one of the top draws on the network - a big enough draw that she becomes a target of then presidential candidate Donald Trump.
As Kelly deals with the backlash of her feud with Trump, she also has to decide whether to join Carlson and speak out against Ailes or remain silent on the sidelines.
"Bombshell" was directed by Jay Roach, who knows his way around a political film (he directed "Game Change" and "Recount" for HBO). He brings that same keen eye he brought to those two films here - using an innovative approach (including breaking the fourth wall in the opening scene) to really put the audience inside this newsroom. Some might see the "cameos" from a lot of the Fox News personalities as a gimmick, but I found it to provide some of the same satirical bite as recent films "Vice" and "The Big Short."
Lithgow does credible work beneath all that makeup as Ailes - in a role that could have easily evolved into a caricature - but if you want to see more about Ailes I suggest last year's documentary "Divide and Conquer." This is more about the women who stood up to him.
Kidman is solid and Robbie is even better here than she was in "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood."
But it's Theron who really drives "Bombshell" home. Her performances embodies the moral dilemma Kelly struggled with. She perfectly portrays a woman who is flawed, but ultimately understood the importance of her power and voice. Theron's performance alone makes "Bombshell" worth seeing, but it's the message of standing up to sexual harassment that takes this film to another level.
