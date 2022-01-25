Sundance films find humanity through science fiction

Two films at this year's Sundance Film Festival, "Dual" and "After Yang," use science fiction to explore humanity in different - but effective - ways.
"Dual" (B) explores life and humanity through dark humor. Writer/director Riley Stearns tells the story of Sara (Karen Gillian), a woman in the near future who is told by her doctor that she has a rare illness and is going to die.
Sara decides to go through a cloning procedure that will allow her live on for her family after her death. But Sara makes a miraculously discovery - making the clone unnecessary. Sara opts to have the clone decommissioned, but double Sara objects - leading to a law that requires a fight to the death between the two parties to determine who gets to live Sara's life.
Stearns previous film was "The Art of Self Defense" and he brings the same darkly comic approach to this film. Gillian's performance drives the film - with her deadpan delivery an absolute blast.
It all builds to a devilishly wicked payoff, making "Dual" a very funny examination of what it means to be human.
"After Yang" (B) takes a more serious approach, exploring humanity through the story of a family trying to cope with the loss of their robotic family member Yang (Justin H. Min) after he unexpectedly malfunctions.
The family's patriarch Jake (Colin Farrell) refuses to give up on the hope of having Yang fixed, setting out on a quest that turns into something else when he is able to explore Yang's memories - a discovery that allows him to see the world and relive moments through the robot's eyes.
"After Yang" was written and directed by Kogonada, whose previous film "Columbus" also explored relationships in an intimate matter. This is a compelling film about loss and memory that opens with a spectacular title sequence and then slowly stews on a beautiful palette, anchored by Farrell's haunting work.
It's a film that will stay with you, a reflective piece of art that really challenges its audience.