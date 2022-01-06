...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST /9 PM
CST/ THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8
inches, with locally higher amounts possible. Snowfall rates
will exceed 1 inch per hour at times.
* WHERE...Portions of east central and south central Kentucky.
* WHEN...Through this evening.
* IMPACTS...Expect snow covered roads and reduced visibilities.
Hazardous travel conditions will continue through the evening
commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
For Kentucky Road Conditions please visit http://goky.ky.gov
Due to expected inclement weather conditions, the Daily News anticipates delays in home delivery of the Thursday, Jan. 6, print edition. In the event carriers are unable to complete their routes, the Jan. 6 edition will be delivered on the next available delivery day.
This image provided by Universal Pictures shows Penelope Cruz (from left), Jessica Chastain, Diane Kruger and Lupita Nyong'o in a scene from "The 355."
There's a lot of star power in the new action film "The 355."
With Jessica Chastain, Lupita Nyong'o, Penélope Cruz and Diane Kruger leading the way, this is a movie that could have been a bold step forward in the genre - a potential franchise tent pole that brings a fresh spin on the spy genre.
Unfortunately, all of that talent is wasted on a poorly written script that succumbs to the genre's many tropes. It all unfolds in a disappointing and predictable manner.
In "The 355," Chastain plays CIA agent Mason 'Mace' Brown. Her latest assignment has Brown trying to track down a microchip that is capable of causing mass chaos - shutting down technology like planes and power grids at a catastrophic rate.
When the initial mission goes wrong, Brown joins forces with a former MI6 operative and compute expert named Khadijah (Nyong'o), a German spy named Marie (Kruger) and a Colombian psychologist named Graciela (Cruz) to find the chip before it falls into the wrong hands.
"The 355" was directed by Simon Kinberg, working from a script he co-wrote with Theresa Rebeck. There a few set action pieces that are staged well, with Kinberg showcasing these women as credible action heroes capable of holding their own with anyone.
But between those sequences is when "The 355" really falls apart. The screenplay is an absolute mess with so many moving parts (Edgar Martinez and Sebastian Stan also play prominent roles in the film, adding to an already large cast).
The script throws in a lot of double crosses and red herrings, but there really is no suspense because it is all so predictable. Any surprise really isn't that surprising because it is telegraphed long before it unfolds on screen.
The cast does the best they can with the material given, but they can't save a script that feels like it was plucked from the bargain basement bin. It's so poorly written it overshadows what could have been a pretty cool cinematic event - seeing these talented women launch a potential "Mission: Impossible"-type franchise.
The result is extremely disappointing. What should have been a celebration of girl power turns out to be nothing more than a major misfire.