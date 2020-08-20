"The Burnt Orange Heresy" a fun heist pic

It's pretty easy to sum up "The Burnt Orange Heresy." It is a good old fashioned heist film chocked with memorable characters, some nice twists and just some solid story telling.
Based on a novel by Charles Willeford, "The Burnt Orange Heresy" tells the story of an art critic named James Figueras (Claes Bang), who is hired by a wealthy art dealer named Joseph Cassidy (Mick Jagger) to steal a painting from a reclusive artist named Jerome Debney (Donald Sutherland).
Joined by his new lover interest Berenice Hollis (Elizabeth Debicki), James heads to Debney's home to meet up with artist under the guise of an interview. But the plan to steal his art hits a snag when James starts to realize that everything is not as cut and dry as he expected.
Director Giuseppe Capotondi does a nice job of creating a film that is both visually engaging and full of tension and drama.
It helps to have a cast that really brings the material to life.
Bang is solid in the lead role, but it's his three co-stars who battle to see who can steal the film. Debicki, who will play Princess Diana in an upcoming season of "The Crown," continues her string of outstanding work that has her destined to become a star.
Sutherland brings a grizzled confidence to Debney that really makes his scenes with James and Berenice pop. But it's Jagger who seems to be having the most fun. He's barely in the film, but his presence is felt throughout - including some key scenes in the final act that build to a fantastic pay off.
Jagger's presence alone is enough to recommend "The Burnt Heresy," but fortunately this is a solid heist film that has plenty of tricks up its proverbial sleeve.
