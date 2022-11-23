For decades Steven Spielberg has proven to be a master filmmaker who understands the importance of cinema.
"The Fabelmans" may be his most personal film yet - a glorious love letter to cinema that showcases the power and magic of the medium. It is a passion project full of love that is sure to resonate with audiences.
Loosely based on Spielberg's own childhood, "The Fabelmans" tells the story of Sammy Fableman - a young boy who falls in love with the movies after seeing "The Greatest Show on Earth."
Sammy takes that passion and begins a quest to become a filmmaker. We see Sammy's journey intersecting with pivotal moments in his life - from making films with his family as a young boy all the way through high school.
Throughout his journey Sammy is encouraged by his mother Mitzi (Michelle Williams), a former concert pianist who never fully realized her dream, and his pragmatic father Burt (Paul Dano), who sees this more as a hobby than a potential career.
"The Fabelmans" is at its best when it showcases the art of film-making. Whether it's creating monster movies with his sisters or an elaborate action film with his fellow Boy Scouts, there is a sense of joy and wonder to it all that really shows the power of cinema (and while Spielberg has been able to tap into that power so successfully throughout his illustrious career).
Gabrielle LaBelle is quite effective as the older Sammy, able to hold his on with a stellar cast. Dano is very good as Burt, while Williams work (which has received a lot of award season buzz) never quite clicked with me.
Judd Hirsch has a brief but memorable role as Sammy's great uncle, while David Lynch nearly steals the film in a role that is best left unspoiled.
It's also nice to see Seth Rogen prove he has some dramatic chops.
"Fabelmans" is a little rough around the edges, with some of the personal moments not quite hitting the intended mark, but the film's heart is grounded in such a wonderful place that is easy to overlook those flaws.
Spielberg has clearly put everything into "The Fabelmans" and you can feel that heart and passion on the screen. It's a glorious victory lap for a long time filmmaker who is still at the top of his craft.