In a summer that was supposed to feature "Black Widow" and "Wonder Woman 1984" fans of superhero films will finally get their fix with the arrival of "The Old Guard" on Netflix.
"The Old Guard" proves to be a fresh spin on the genre - with Charlize Theron leading the way and "Love and Basketball" director Gina Prince-Bythewood showing a keen eye with some well-staged action sequences.
Theron stars as Andy, the leader of a group of immortal mercenaries who have fought to protect the world for centuries. When the group is compromised, Andy looks to eliminate the threat - turning to the newest immortal (KiKi Layne) to help in the battle.
With the exception of "Aeon Flux" Theron has done a good job of finding action films that are layered. That is the case with "The Old Guard," which has a lot more going on than one might think at first glance. It's a film that is full of action - with Prince-Bythewood consistently keeping the fights moving along, but also allowing these characters time to develop.
Theron is the heart and soul of "Old Guard," but the entire cast is solid. Layne shows she can match Theron as a strong female superhero, while Matthias Schoenaerts and Chiwetel Ejiofor also give performances that have more going on than in your typical superhero film.
By adding a human element to the action, "Old Guard" gets the audience invested enough to not only care about these characters now - but leave them wanting more. There is certainly franchise potential here, with "Old Guard" serving as a possible origin story for these characters.
I definitely wouldn't remind a chance to revisit Andy and her team. Hopefully that becomes a reality and "The Old Guard" is just the start of something fun and special.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.