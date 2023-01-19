"The Son" a huge misfire

After the success of "The Father" director Florian Zeller returns to the big screen with "The Son."
Like "The Father," "The Son" is an adaptation of a Zeller play (working with co-writer Christopher Hampton) and features Anthony Hopkins (this time in a much smaller role).
Unfortunately that is where the similarities between the two projects stop.
While "The Father" was a touching and deeply emotional look at dementia, "The Son" is a complete misfire - a film that desperately wants to explore the trauma of mental illness but does it in such a heavy-handed manner that note one thing in the film feels authentic.
It's manipulative melodrama that even a very talented cast can't save from its severe shortcomings.
In "The Son" Hugh Jackman plays Peter, a successful businessman who has started a new life with his partner Emma (Vanessa Kirby) and their infant son.
Peter's ex-wife Kate (Laura Dern) shows up one day expressing concern to Peter about their teenage son Nicholas (Zen McGrath). Nicholas has stopped going to school and has had some alarming outbursts that have made the situation even worse.
Peter agrees to have Nicholas move in with him, seeing it as a chance to reconnect and make amends for past mistakes, but the relationship grows more fractured as Nicholas continues to spiral.
The premise for "The Son" is compelling and one that I feel could have worked under the right circumstances, but this film is anything but that.
There are very few moments where anything these characters do feels authentic. Kirby fares the best among the cast, the one person who is given anything to make the audience care about what is unfolding on the screen.
Jackman tries the best he can, but he is given such a poor script to work with that there really is no way to lift the material.
Dern is pretty much wasted and Hopkins small role as Peter's father feels like it belongs in a completely different film it is so out of place.
Then there is McGrath, who is just painfully out of place with the rest of this talented cast. It's a complete miscast with the acting so poor it takes the audience out of the story. Perhaps in the hands of someone else Nicholas could have been more sympathetic, but McGrath's performance is so grating it never earns that sympathy.
"The Son" was originally supposed to get a December release with hopes of an awards season push, but the studio abandoned those plans at the last minute opting to release the film this weekend. That was probably a wise decision because despite its best intentions "The Son" is nothing more than a forgettable melodrama that squanders all of its good will almost from the start.