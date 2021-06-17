"The Sparks Brothers" a fun primer of cult rock band

They are Sparks, the best band you probably didn't know you knew. Sparks are also the focus of the new documentary "The Sparks Brothers," director Edgar Wright's ode to the band whose influence stretches over multiple decades.
Using archival footage and a ton of celebrity interviews Wright has delivered the essential primer of the men behind this band - brothers Russell and Ron Mael - that will please their rabid fan base while making the uninitiated eager to look up their massive catalogue.
Wright constructs a film that traces the Mael brothers from their early days and musical influences to how they formed the Sparks in the 1970s - and continue to re-invent themselves more than 50 years and 25 albums later.
Russell and Ron get to share their stories, along with former band members, of the creative process and how they sound and sardonic style lyrics developed - and how that sound influenced everyone from Duran Duran to Flea to Weird Al Yankovic.
The film also uses interviews that plays like a who's who of the music world. In addition to Duran Duran, Flea, and Weird Al you get stories from Beck, Jane Wiedlin (who recorded a track with the band in the early 80s) and many others. Their stories about how much Sparks influenced their work is interesting but the film's strength lies in the brothers. Wright captures their good natured humor with a film that is as laid back and entertaining as the brothers.
There is so much to cover that the film does bog down a bit towards the end of its 135 minute running time. It's clear Wright is as big of a fan as many of the people who appear in the film (Wright actually appears a few times as well), but that fandom sometimes leaves the director lingering with ideas that have already been well established and articulated.
It's a small quibble for a film that ultimately serves its purpose - letting you know who these brothers are and leaving you wanting more.