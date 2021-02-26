In just a few short years, singer Billie Eilish has skyrocketed into super stardom.
A five-time grammy winner before her 18th birthday, Eilish has enjoyed both critical and commercial success - collaborating with her brother Finneas O'Connell.
The new documentary "Billie Eilish: The World's a Little Blurry" captures her rise - a raw and intimate time capsule in which the young singer granted director R.J. Cutler unlimited access during her ascent from Youtube sensation to pop superstar. The result is a film that is unfiltered - a rare peak behind the curtains that captures Eilish at her highest highs and lowest lows.
It's a must for fans and a film that will likely create new fans as well.
"Blurry" follows Eilish during her work on her debut album “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” We get to see the creative process with her brother in their family home in California and how their mom Maggie Baird and father Patrick O’Connell helped shape their love for music.
But the film isn't your standard, this is how we got here, documentary. The family gave Cutler incredible access that really drives the film. Yes, we get to see Eilish's music and some astounding concert footage, but it also captures her for what she is - a vulnerable, moody teenage girl just trying to find herself.
Some of the best moments include interactions with celebrities. Eilish by this point was pretty famous as well, but her reaction to childhood crush Justin Beiber is quite endearing while a brief encounter with Katy Perry and fiancée Orlando Bloom provides a bit of humor that reminds us she is still just a kid.
Cutler has so much footage to work with - including some candid observations from her parents and her struggles with trying to deal with the pressures of fame - that the film starts to feel the weight of it's very lengthy 140 minute run time.
Still, you can't fault a person that is so willing to give us unique access like Eilish and her family. The truth is their is a lot to uncover here and Cutler gives fans more than enough to appreciate, while providing a perfect primer for those who want to know who Eilish is and why her fame has skyrocketed in recent years.
