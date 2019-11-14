"Warrior Queen" a well intentioned misfire

There is a fascinating true story buried deep within the new film "The Warrior Queen of Jhansi," but it's hard to appreciate in such a mundane package.
The story of the women who led the rebellion against the British East India Company in the mid 19th century is a tale that should just pop off the screen, but it never really does - hindered by a pedestrian script and some shaky direction.
Devika Bhise plays that woman, Rani of Jhansi who at the age of 24 led her people into battle to fight for freedom against British rule. The film shows her rise to power, how she became a feminist icon, and how her ideas led an insurrection that eventually led to the eventual demise of the British Company.
Part of the problem with "Warrior Queen" is it is a bio-picture that feels like it was made with a checklist of everything needed to make a successful film in the genre. The film never flows organically, instead just moves from one cookie cutter set piece to another.
A lot of that fault lies in first-time director Swati Bhise (Devika's mother - the pair also co-wrote the film), who handles every facet of the film with a heavy-hand. The British soldiers and leaders (including Rupert Everett and Derek Jacobi) come off as stock villains, while Rani comes across as a comic book super hero instead of an actual historical figure.
The tone never feels right, although Devika does bring an energy in the lead that at least keeps the material somewhat afloat.
It's just not enough to save a film that doesn't soar to the same heights as it's charismatic subject it is trying so hard to honor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.