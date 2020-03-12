Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED TORNADO WATCH 48 IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EDT /MIDNIGHT CDT/ FRIDAY FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN KENTUCKY THIS WATCH INCLUDES 32 COUNTIES IN EAST CENTRAL KENTUCKY BOYLE GARRARD JESSAMINE MADISON MERCER IN NORTH CENTRAL KENTUCKY BRECKINRIDGE BULLITT HARDIN LARUE NELSON WASHINGTON IN NORTHWEST KENTUCKY OHIO IN SOUTH CENTRAL KENTUCKY CASEY GRAYSON GREEN HART LINCOLN LOGAN MARION TAYLOR IN SOUTH CENTRAL KENTUCKY ADAIR ALLEN BARREN BUTLER CLINTON CUMBERLAND EDMONSON METCALFE MONROE RUSSELL SIMPSON WARREN THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALBANY, BARDSTOWN, BOWLING GREEN, BROWNSVILLE, BURKESVILLE, CAMPBELLSVILLE, COLUMBIA, DANVILLE, EDMONTON, ELIZABETHTOWN, FRANKLIN, GLASGOW, GREENSBURG, HARDINSBURG, HARRODSBURG, HARTFORD, HODGENVILLE, JAMESTOWN, LANCASTER, LEBANON, LEITCHFIELD, LIBERTY, MORGANTOWN, MUNFORDVILLE, NICHOLASVILLE, PROVIDENCE, RICHMOND, RUSSELLVILLE, SCOTTSVILLE, SHEPHERDSVILLE, SPRINGFIELD, STANFORD, AND TOMPKINSVILLE.