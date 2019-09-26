Renee Zellweger already has an Academy Award, but her work in "Judy" may well be her career pinnacle.
Zellweger captures the essence of the iconic actress and musician Judy Garland - in an uncanny performance that vaults her to the top of the Best Actress race.
"Judy" follows Garland in her final days, during her series of concerts in London in 1968. The actress is a beaten, worn down shell of herself - trying to hold onto her waning stardom, but also in a bitter custody battle with her ex-husband Sidney Luft (Rufus Sewell).
Garland sees this opportunity in London not just as a chance to reconnect with her fan base, but to make enough money to prove she can still support her children.
But as the dates in London mount, Garland's behavior becomes more erratic - with the strains of her personal life slowing seeping into her professional life.
Rupert Goold's direction and Tom Edge's screenplay tends to fall into familiar bio-picture tropes - including flashbacks to Garland's days on the set of "The Wizard of Oz" - but "Judy" still works because Zellweger is there to do all the heavy lifting.
When the film focuses on Garland on stage during the London shows, "Judy" soars - a stunning recreation that allows Zellweger to bring Garland to life in stunning fashion. It's a startling transformation that is chilling to watch.
You get a few glimpses of this away from the stage - particularly in scenes between Garland and an English publicist assigned to keep the actress in line (Jessie Buckley, following up her strong work in "Wild Rose" with another solid performance).
If the script could have bottled more of these intimate moments "Judy" could have been something very special. As it is "Judy" is a film with plenty of warts but a spectacular performance that will have fans of Garland in awe.
This is Zellweger's show, and she does everything she can to do the legacy of Garland justice.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.