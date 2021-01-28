BOWLING GREEN - Bonnie Lee Woods England, age 88, passed away Wednesday January 27, 2021 at the Masonic Home Of Kentucky.
The Allen County native was the daughter of the late Charlie C. Woods and Bessie B. Fox Woods and wife of the late Willard Raydean England.
She was preceded in death by one son, Willard England Jr., two granddaughters, Betsy Stinson and Alicia Dixon, siblings, Arthur Woods, Ruby Allen, Tommy Woods, Raymond Woods, Cecil Woods and Paul Woods, one sister-in-law, Dorothy England Peak and one son-in-law, Jimmy Witt.
Ms. England is survived by her son, Rodney England (Jill), daughters, Kathy Sneed (Gary) and Cindy Witt, grandchildren, Billy Joe Sneed (Leeann), Wes Sneed (Christy), Amy Settles (Rico), Derrick Witt, Lt. Tanner England and Shelby England, great-grandchildren, Katie Sneed, Christian Wood, Jameson Wood, Madison Wood, Aaron Stinson and Rylee Witt, sisters-in-laws, Jean England and Glynn England, several nieces and nephews also survive.
Private Family services will be held Monday February 1, 2021 at J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel with burial to follow in the Fairview Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Masonic Home of Kentucky online at www.masonichomesky.com or be mailed to 330 Masonic Home Dr Masonic Home KY 40041
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.