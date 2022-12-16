Earthly Order: How Natural Laws Define Human Life, by Saleem H. Ali, New York: Oxford University Press, 2022. 275 pages, $35.00 (Hardback).
Saleem Ali may be a distinguished professor now, with a hatful of awards, prestigious conference appearances, and field experience in more than 150 countries, but his scientific quest began when he was a small boy in Pakistan, playing with a kaleidoscope.
He never got over the way every shake made random bits of glass flower in brilliant new patterns. Yet while each new arrangement was regular and beautiful, it was also to some degree unknowable, produced by unpredictable reflections in the scope’s mirrored innards.
That interplay between knowable patterns and only half-understood shaping forces still informs his scientific curiosity, ushering him into an impressive number of apparently separate fields.
Though he calls himself a geographer, Ali’s interests have taken him everywhere. He was trained in organic chemistry, grew deeply learned in mathematics, studied particle physics, read widely in political science and scientific history, and he has thought hard about the practical implications of his work across all these fields—a background that has gained him wide recognition and a spot on the United Nations International Resource Panel among other honors.
The practical issue that dominates Earthly Order is how we can keep from wrecking the world for future humanity. The problem is devilishly complex, and one theme of Ali’s book is that it takes cross-disciplinary thinking like his to have even a hope of solving it. For him, “earthly order” means finding sustainable ways of living within the limits of the natural world and human nature. He offers no easy answers, but warns that because many natural laws are often only partially understood, it behooves us to move with caution, making the most of what we do know, but never forgetting all we don’t.
This stance—you could call it informed humility—is the key to the book’s organization. Ali’s chapters build from the laws that govern subatomic particles to those pertaining to larger and larger entities, ending with national and global politics. At each point he explains how much we know, and yet how much remains to be discovered. In the opening chapters, for instance, we learn about the delicate machinery of the molecules, atoms, particles, and nuclear and magnetic forces that make up the physical world, but also how much about them remains unknown. In this field, as in the others he discusses, he says we know a great deal about the observable what, but have only guesses about the ultimate how and why.
If this is true of the natural world, it is doubly so when it comes to economic and social order. The world is a huge place, as Ali reminds us with a host of examples drawn from sociological and economic studies. Hoping for simple solutions to the best way to order society or economic activity is willfully short-sighted. To take the nearest case—our own Western world—our dedication to the Gospel of Growth is clearly unnatural and therefore, in Ali’s view, doomed. Nothing grows forever, and pretending there is no limit to bigger, better, and richer can’t change that basic fact. For one thing, the developed world’s prosperity has resulted in grievous poverty and suffering in third world countries, accompanied by pollution, resource depletion, and climate convulsions in our own. None of that is sustainable. What to do about it? A first step would be to stop digging ourselves in deeper and look about—at the natural world for technical solutions and at other societies, past and present, for modes of living more in harmony with natural laws. Ali discusses several hopeful possibilities in each area.
The final section of the book moves on to politics, global order, and some deliberately provocative observations. Discussing politics, Ali says nothing in nature particularly favors democracy. Indeed, the dissolution of ancient Greek democracies and the splintered state of our own seem to highlight democracy’s limitations. A political system based on unrestrained self-interest and internal power struggles is unlikely to work for the common good, even if the common good is its own survival.
The story is similar at the global level, except here squabbling individuals are replaced by squabbling nations. The zero-sum attitudes of current nationalist parties are clearly unsustainable in a world of swelling populations and worsening weather. Ali seems to favor a world government with enforcement power but admits nothing of the sort is likely until conditions deteriorate to the point that people are driven to it. Failing that, he mentions a number of cooperative international efforts that hold some promise.
Ali is astonishingly learned and seems to have read and absorbed everything from Plato to Stephen Hawking, but it must be said that his book makes hard reading. For one thing, he routinely lards the text with material that would be better off in notes. If you want to know who came up with and who subsequently modified an idea, he’s your man. You get not only the names and dates of his sources, but all their associates and predecessors. Then too, he favors brain-bruising technical language that often made a non-specialist like me read the same sentence several times, with help from Google, trying to figure out what it means.
In sum, this is an important work by a hyper-impressive author, but general readers will be better off with a book like How the World Really Works, by Vaclav Smil, a far more accessible trip over much of the same ground.
Reviewed by Joe Glaser, WKU English Department.