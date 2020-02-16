Weather Alert

...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN KENTUCKY... GREEN RIVER AT WOODBURY GREEN RIVER AT ROCHESTER AFFECTING THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES IN KENTUCKY...BUTLER...MUHLENBERG... OHIO...WARREN. ...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN INDIANA... KENTUCKY... OHIO RIVER AT MCALPINE UPPER OHIO RIVER AT MCALPINE LOWER OHIO RIVER AT CANNELTON LOCK OHIO RIVER AT TELL CITY KENTUCKY RIVER AT LOCKPORT LOCK AFFECTING THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES IN INDIANA...CLARK...CRAWFORD... FLOYD...HARRISON...PERRY AND IN KENTUCKY...BRECKINRIDGE...CARROLL... HANCOCK...HARDIN...HENRY...JEFFERSON...MEADE...OLDHAM...OWEN. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF YOU ARE AFFECTED BY THESE CRESTS TAKE ANY NECESSARY ACTIONS. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION IS AVAILABLE AT WATER.WEATHER.GOV/AHPS2/INDEX.PHP?WFO=LMK. && THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE GREEN RIVER AT WOODBURY. * UNTIL THIS EVENING. * AT 12:00 AM SUNDAY THE STAGE WAS 30.1 FEET. * FLOOD STAGE IS 26.0 FEET. * MINOR FLOODING IS OCCURRING AND MINOR FLOODING IS FORECAST. * FORECAST...THE RIVER WILL CONTINUE TO FALL TO BELOW FLOOD STAGE BY LATE THIS AFTERNOON. * IMPACT...AT 30.0 FEET...SEVERAL COUNTY ROADS FLOOD NEAR WOODBURY. * FLOOD HISTORY...THIS CREST COMPARES TO A PREVIOUS CREST OF 30.1 FEET ON MAY 11 2009. &&