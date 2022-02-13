“Citizen Cash: The Political Life and Times of Johnny Cash” by Michael Stewart Foley. Basic Books. 384 pp. $32. Review provided by The Washington Post.
The greatest singers are magicians of intimacy, bonding themselves to listeners in ways that make us feel like we’ve been granted visitation into their psyches and souls. Johnny Cash, who died in 2003, was one of those singers, a man whose sumptuous baritone conveyed a singular mixture of warmth, gravitas and grace. That voice is the reason Cash ranks among the most storied and mythologized musical figures in modern American life, the subject of boxed sets, books, movies and a still-thriving industry of T-shirts and dorm room posters. (Cash also published two memoirs during his lifetime.) This density of lore around the Man in Black can make finding the “real” Cash a daunting proposition.
The latest entry in the literature of Cash is Michael Stewart Foley’s “Citizen Cash: The Political Life and Times of Johnny Cash,” which argues for considering Cash as a political artist, a performer deeply engaged with the issues of his time who deployed his magnificent instrument in quietly radical ways. It’s an ambitious attempt at a sort of musical-cum-political characterology, drawn from Cash’s public (and sometimes private) utterances and close readings of songs, recordings and performances, particularly those from the 1969-1971 ABC musical variety program “The Johnny Cash Show.”
Foley’s book has two interrelated objectives. The first is to make a case for Cash as a product of his times, a man whose music was far more determined by and responsive to what was going on around him than has been recognized. The second is to argue that Cash’s position as a political artist has been misunderstood and underappreciated. Cash, contends Foley, practiced a “politics of empathy. He came to his political positions based on his personal experience, often guided by his own emotional and visceral responses to the issues.”
“In its inclusivity,” Foley argues, “Cash’s empathy went beyond the limits of ideology.”
On the first objective, “Citizen Cash” succeeds winningly. Foley is a well-regarded historian and does an excellent job of placing Cash’s life and career within the contexts of his time. A chapter on Cash’s Arkansas childhood links his burgeoning political consciousness to policies of the New Deal, which instilled in him a belief that society must protect its most vulnerable people. In a chapter on Cash’s advocacy for Native American populations, which Cash tied to his belief (later proved incorrect) that he himself had native heritage, Foley places the complexities of Cash’s positions within a long-standing history of exoticized White fantasies of Indianness.
On the second objective, though, the book can be slippery. Its strongest cases for Cash’s political activity come in chapters about his commitment to prison reform and his outspokenness on Native American issues. But these aspects of Cash’s biography are already well known, and while Foley does give them a fuller sense of dimension and rootedness, there’s not much that’s particularly revelatory.
Other chapters find Foley’s “politics of empathy” straining to square Cash’s contradictions. For instance, his positions on the Vietnam War often seemed muddled, as he castigated protesters one moment while pleading for tolerance the next, and called for peace while endorsing the Nixon administration’s prosecution of the war. Foley describes Cash urging support for the president – and, by extension, the American military – in an episode of “The Johnny Cash Show” in early 1970, just weeks after the My Lai Massacre was made public. Foley argues that Cash’s position should be understood in terms of his own military service and steadfast empathy for the troops. Cash “plainly experienced the war through the prism of his own experience,” Foley writes. But this is how most people experience most things; empathy is recognizing the experiences of others – Vietnamese people, for instance – without needing to filter them through yourself.
More frustrating is a chapter on Cash’s relationship to the civil rights movement. The singer was often evasive on issues of racial equality, a trait he shared with many White Southern entertainers of his era. Foley’s arguments for Cash as an overlooked egalitarian in this arena can feel far-fetched. He provides racially progressive readings of many of Cash’s performances on 1963’s concept album “Blood, Sweat and Tears” but concedes that these subtexts would have probably been lost on Cash’s audience at the time. Foley also brandishes Cash’s admiration of Black musicians as evidence of a latent anti-racist conscience, writing extensively about an episode of “The Johnny Cash Show” in which Cash brought on the Black folk singer Odetta and effusively endorsed her music to his Ryman Auditorium audience: “By telling the world he had been buying her records for years, he said, in effect, that he had been on the side of Black lives from the start,” Foley writes. But White Americans’ love of Black music has never neatly correlated to being “on the side” of Black people, and Foley notes that later in the same episode Cash boasted that he would have sided with the Confederacy during the Civil War.
Foley’s book is clearly born of a good-hearted impulse: In a contemporary political landscape marked by tribalism and polarization, an ideologically transcendent “politics of empathy” might offer a way out. It’s just not clear that Cash is its exemplar.
“Citizen Cash” is likely to resonate most satisfyingly among Cash die-hards, who’ll thrill to hear why their hero is even nobler than they thought. But for a book that feels like an exhortation to turn our political gaze outward, it’s mostly preaching to the already converted.
– Reviewed by Jack Hamilton, who is an associate professor of American studies and media studies at the University of Virginia and the author of “Just Around Midnight: Rock and Roll and the Racial Imagination.”