I have always believed in our justice system. This is where I have a problem with the sentencing of Mr. Rene Boucher.
In my opinion, Rene Boucher has more than paid for his crime regarding U.S. Sen. Rand Paul. Not only did Mr. Boucher comply with the sentence, he more than paid in the rewarding of dollars to Sen. Paul that he asked for and received.
My thoughts, and mine only, are that Sen. Paul was only looking out for his bank account! The dollars he received, going out of the country for treatment, was an excessive amount. Sen. Paul still drew his government salary. We the people paid for that. Please fact check what he received from his suit so that people can decide on their own.
I feel that Mr. Boucher should be able to enjoy his life without Sen. Paul being in it! Enough is enough!
Sen. Paul, my respect for you is nil! You just lost my vote.
Brookie Skipworth
Bowling Green
