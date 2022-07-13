Building permits Jul 13, 2022 49 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Click here to sign up to receive each day's headlines via email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Bowling GreenJohn Danial (Chin Calvary Church, alter commercial interior) 5674 Russellville Road, commercial building, $179,000.Preston King (garage), 1127 Crewdson Drive, commercial building, $45,000. Alvey’s Sign Co., 633 U.S. 31-W By-Pass, sign.Jagoe Homes, 936 Anise Lane, Lot 175, residential building, $272,065. JC Brewer Construction, 511 Traditions Blvd., Lot 47, site work, $55,100.Focal Building Group (Living Hope Church, middle and high school, alter commercial interior), 1805 Westen St., commercial building, $340,000.Saba Muratovic (detached garage), 713 Park Hills St., residential building, $12,000.Scott, Murphy & Daniel LLC (Liberty Imaging Repair), 3021 Nashville Road, commercial building, $122,124.MGB General Contracting (Midsouth Lumber), 107 Emmett Ave., commercial building, $15,000. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesFeds: BG resident headed drug ringDigging deep: Archaeology team uncovers Mammoth Cave's pastJoelyn Yurchisin (McMurdy)Women's sober living facility coming to College St.KSP investigates officer involved shooting in Barren CountyThomas PrudenRoger MurphyNearly 400 apartments planned for Plano areaNoah Everett 'NE' Reed Jr.Cherished Glasgow baseball stadium hit by electrical fire Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. State News Kentucky to end 2022 with budget surplus Judge strikes down law changing ethics commission selections Ada Limón named the 24th U.S. poet laureate New Mexico track confirms health status of race horses Kentucky man indicted in slaying of 3 police officers National News AP News Summary at 1:19 a.m. EDT Heard faces high legal hurdles seeking to reverse Depp win AP News in Brief at 12:04 a.m. EDT Asian markets rise ahead of US inflation data Today in History: July 13, George Zimmerman acquitted POLITICAL NEWS US, allies aim to cap Russian oil prices to hinder invasion Biden heads to Mideast jittery about Iranian nuclear program EXPLAINER: How Trump allies may be pushed to testify in Ga. Jill Biden apologizes after remark about Latinos causes stir Jan. 6 probe: Trump sets rally after 'unhinged' WH meeting Latest e-Edition Daily News Daily News Upcoming Events Venue Directory Artist Directory Call ahead to confirm events. Due to COVID-19, many events have been canceled but hosting organizations might not have updated their entries. Email Blast Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily News Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a digest of each day's headlines & events from The Daily News by email? Signup today! The Amplifier Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a weekly digest of headlines & events from The Amplifier by email? Signup today! Daily News Hosted Events The Daily News is a proud host of community enrichment events. Join our Daily News Events mailing list to learn about the next event we are planning. Sign up now. Manage your lists Real-time Stocks Market Data by TradingView