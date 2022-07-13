Bowling Green

John Danial (Chin Calvary Church, alter commercial interior) 5674 Russellville Road, commercial building, $179,000.

Preston King (garage), 1127 Crewdson Drive, commercial building, $45,000.

Alvey’s Sign Co., 633 U.S. 31-W By-Pass, sign.

Jagoe Homes, 936 Anise Lane, Lot 175, residential building, $272,065.

JC Brewer Construction, 511 Traditions Blvd., Lot 47, site work, $55,100.

Focal Building Group (Living Hope Church, middle and high school, alter commercial interior), 1805 Westen St., commercial building, $340,000.

Saba Muratovic (detached garage), 713 Park Hills St., residential building, $12,000.

Scott, Murphy & Daniel LLC (Liberty Imaging Repair), 3021 Nashville Road, commercial building, $122,124.

MGB General Contracting (Midsouth Lumber), 107 Emmett Ave., commercial building, $15,000.

