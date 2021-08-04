Bowling Green
Jeffery A. Scott Architects, P.C. (Dunkin Donuts, alter commercial interior), 2435 Nashville Road, commercial building, $240,000.
Stonewood Construction, 5064 Worth Way, Lot 18, (Shane Van Meter, eight-plex apartments, Buildings 1 and 2), two commercial buildings each at a cost of $485,000.
Stonewood Construction, 210 Hillview Mills Blvd., Lot 19 (Shane Van Meter, eight-plex apartments, Buildings 1 and 2), two commercial buildings each at a cost of $485,000.
Stonewood Construction, 216 Hillview Mills Blvd., Lot 20 (Shane Van Meter, eight-plex apartments, Buildings 1 and 2), two commercial buildings each at a cost of $485,000.
Riteway Construction (Stripes & More, new commercial warehouse), 1434 Louisville Road, commercial building, $200,000.
Caudill Design & Construction (Fairview Memorial Church, alter commercial building), 1150 Fairview Ave., commercial building, $10,000.
Tech Golf/Rick Williams, 325 Emmett Ave., sign.
Arnold Consulting Engineering Services Inc., 228 Riverwood Ave., site work, $125,000.
JC Brewer, 212 Porter Pike, site work, $23,650.
Modernwash (Fast Freddy’s, new commercial building), 2168 Gary Farm Blvd., commercial building, $2,770,026.
Modernwash (Fast Freddy’s, new commercial building), 1124 Fairview Ave., commercial building, $2,573.248.
Stewart Richey Construction (San Cesario Holdings LLC, add to commercial building), 487 Century St., commercial building, $3,000,000.
Jagoe Homes Inc., 618 Big Leaf Ave., Lot 146, residential building, $233,900.
Boom Sign & Lighting (Sapphire Ball Corp., six new signs), 133 Production Ave., sign.
Precision Contractors, 880 Sagittarius Ave., Lot 35, residential building, $140,000.
Precision Contractors, 869 Sagittarius Ave., Lot 12, residential building, $130,000.
Precision Contractors, 851 Sagittarius Ave., Lot 9, residential building, $130,000.
Precision Contractors, 845 Sagittarius Ave., Lot 8, residential building, $140,000.
BBD Corp., (Tint World, partial commercial demolition), 416 U.S. 31-W By-Pass, demolition, $15,389.
Precision Contractors, 863 Sagittarius Ave., Lot 11, residential building, $130,000.
Precision Contractors, 815 Sagittarius Ave., Lot 3, residential building, $130,000.
Tony Saffles, (Alumni Hall, new attached illuminated sign), 760 Campbell Lane, sign.
Jagoe Homes, 1000 Anise Court, Lot 127, residential building, $300,140.
Jagoe Homes, 731 Lily St., Lot 218, residential building, $276,305.
Signature Signs (B. Bridal, new attached sign), 705 State St., sign.
Cin Khan Piang (Ebenezer Restaurant, alter commercial interior), 1901 Russellville Road, commercial building, $60,000.
Signature Signs (Shop HQ, new attached sign), 600 U.S. 31-W By-Pass, sign.
Richey Contracting LLC (rebuild fire damage), 134 Whispering Hills Blvd., residential building, $91,680.
Unique Hardscapes (new pool within an existing fence), 1987 Cross Willows Court, pool, $52,000.
Hub East LLC, no address, site work, $1,600,000.
Warren County
Keith Wilcutt, Lot 9, Honeysuckle subdivision, in-ground pool, $60,000.
Benjamin Hansbrough, Lot 7, Stone Trace subdivision, in-ground pool, $40,000.
Carlen and Summer Bacon, Lot 87, South Glen Gables subdivision, in-ground pool, $35,000.
Christopher and Lauren Armstrong, Lot 148, The Summit subdivision, in-ground pool, $41,000.
Christopher and Lauren Armstrong, Lot 148, The Summit subdivision, fence, $3,000.
Benjamin Hansbrough, Lots 42 and 43, The Trace subdivision, single-family residence, $580,000.
Leonard and Lynda Harris, 1374 Three Forks Road, single-family residence, $250,000.
Tom Lilienthal, Lot 127, South Glen Gables subdivision, in-ground pool, $45,900.
Tom Lilienthal, Lot 127, South Glen Gables subdivision, fence, $12,500.
Amanda West, 491 Sylvia Court, in-ground pool, $30,000.
Deborah Eades, Lot 41, M.C. Hinton subdivision, above-ground pool, $6,000.
Terry and Shirley Elkin, Lot 5, Greenhills subdivision, porch, $8,300.
Robert Addie Brown, 907 C.W. Moore Road, single-family residence, $549,900.
Eric and Tina Eubank, 319 Alvaton Greenhill Road, single-family residence, $475,000.
Gaye and Terry Pawlawski, 11136 Porter Pike, garage, $30,000.
DTD Inc., Lot 17, Matlock Farms subdivision, single-family residence, $400,000.
Phillip Wayne and Cody Lou Seaman, Lot 29, Drakes Ridge subdivision, in-ground pool, $33,000.
Phillip Wayne and Cody Lou, Lot 29, Drakes Ridge subdivision, fence, $6,000.
Muhamer Becirovic, Lot 175, The Summit subdivision, in-ground pool, $50,000.
Doug Ames, Lot 34, Belle Haven subdivision, in-ground pool, $40,600.
Tom Goodworth Construction Inc., Lot 118, Drakes Ridge subdivision, single-family residence, $450,000.
JDA Construction, Lot 211, The Summit subdivision, single-family residence, $530,000.
Benjamin and Casey Powell, 930 Ben T. Johns Road, garage, $30,000.
Ronald and Tina Markus, 2175 New Cut Road, in-ground pool, $7,500.
Jeremiah Jones, 477 Raleigh Wilson Road, manufactured home, $88,000.
Jagoe Homes Inc., Lot 13 Stagner Farms subdivision, single-family residence, $290,970.
Gary and Torie Cockriel, Lot 17, Hunters Crossing subdivision, storage shed, $11,564.
Kirby Builders LLC, Lot 31, Stone Bluff subdivision, single-family residence, $950,000.
Jagoe Homes Inc., Lot 45, Stagner Farms subdivision, single-family residence, $308,790.
Mike Brown Construction, Lot 1, Serenity Estates subdivision, single-family residence, $180,000.
Jerome and Nancy Jascur, Lot 109, South Glen Gables subdivision, enclosing deck, patio, porch, $4,000.
M.A. Williams Properties Inc., Lot 111, Carter Crossings subdivision, single-family residence, $185,000.
M.A. Williams Properties Inc., Lot 109, Carter Crossings subdivision, single-family residence, $182,026.
White Owl Ventures LLC, Lot 109, South Oaks subdivision, single-family residence, $203,000.
Kate and Jacob Latham, Lot 54, Cross Creek subdivision, above-ground pool, $6,000.
Bradley and Amy Elkins, Lot 3, Elkins Dairy LLC, in-ground pool, $41,500.
Mark Smith, 3338 Sunnyside Gott Road, single-family residence, $208,000.
Kevin Lashley, 3213 Polksville Road, in-ground pool, $28,000.
Kyle and Kathy Van Dyne, 1491 Herchel Lucas Road, accessory apartment, $250,000.
Stephanie and Jason Strain, 8774 Woodburn Allen Springs Road, in-ground pool, $48,000.
Chanthom Builders LLC, 493 Perry Martin Road, single-family residence, $150,000.
Debra and Tracy Cassity, 546 J.B. Ranch Road, single-family residence, $61,000.
Hammer Homes LLC, Lot 54, South Oaks subdivision, single-family residence, $170,000.
Hammer Homes LLC, Lot 15, Carter Crossings subdivision, single-family residence, $250,000.
Hammer Homes LLC, Lot 15-1, Carter Crossings subdivision, single-family residence, $250,000.
Jagoe Homes Inc., Lot 11, Blevins Farm subdivision, single-family residence, $331,080.
Leon Thomas and Marlyn D. Orange, Richardsville Road, carport, $2,200.
Ryan Renfro, 4462 Porter Pike, above-ground pool, $4,400.
Southern Craftsman Homes LLC, Lot 109, Weatherstone subdivision, single-family residence, $130,000.
Bobby and Krystal Floyd, Lot 2, Bobby Floyd property subdivision, barn, $35,000.
Barry and Melissa Harris, 613 Clearfork Church Road, single-family residence, $80,000.
Nihad and Amera Zahirovic, Lot 240, The Summit subdivision, $480,000.
Andrew Walden, 129 Grassland Court, garage, $30,000.
Dennis and Judy Cyrwus, Lot 58, Meadowview subdivision, fence, $14,238.
Southern Saw Homes LLC, Lot 4, Diamond View subdivision, single-family residence, $160,000.
Southern Saw Homes LLC, Lot 5, Diamond View subdivision, single-family residence, $180,000.
Veldin and Venesa Kudic, 111 Stampede Court, in-ground pool, $50,000.
Timothy and Lydia Jenkins, Lot 66, Hidden River Estates subdivision, above-ground pool, $7,000.
The Jones Company of KY II LLC, Lot 49, South Oaks subdivision, single-family residence, $170,000.
Chanthom Builders LLC, 499 Perry Martin Road, single-family residence, $200,000.
Ashley Ibrisevic, 3264 South Glen Gables subdivision, in-ground pool, $50,000.
Carolyn Riley and Victor Dennis Connell, 530 Martinsville Ford Road, in-ground pool, $58,050.
Hammer Homes LLC, Lot 111, Drakes Ridge subdivision, single-family residence, $280,000.
Adam and Scarlett Eadens, 181 Eadens Road, single-family residence, $240,000.
Robert Eric Brogli, Lot 70, Parkland Gardens subdivision, storage shed, $2,300.
Alvin Ford Jr., 2344 Mount Victor Lane, demolition, $3,500.
Dwight and Minyarn Burton, Lot 187, Hunters Crossing subdivision, in-ground pool, $57,462.
Lian Lang Ngaih and Nuam Cing Ngiah, Lot 36, McCoy Place subdivision, fence, $5,000.
Hammer Homes LLC, Lot 56, Carter Crossings subdivision, single-family residence, $230,000.
Hansbrough Development, Lot 36, Poplar Grove subdivision, single-family residence, $290,000.
Susan Lewis, Lot 16, Collett View subdivision, in-ground pool, $20,000.
Joshua and Amanda Barrett, 146 Mount Olivet Girkin Road, fence, $500.
Chris and Shanna Bowers, Lot 63, Fountain Trace subdivision, in-ground pool, $50,000.
GSM Development LLC, 360 Blue Level Road, grading, $196,000.
Gaye and Terry Pawlawski, Lot 6, Loafman subdivision, single-family residence, $180,000.
J. Allen Builders Inc., Lot 21, Upton Farms subdivision, single-family residence, $200,000.
J. Allen Builders Inc., Lot 22, Upton Farms subdivision, single-family residence, $200,000.
Bradley Harper, 218 North Hewitt Road, in-ground pool, $45,000.
Chris and Carrie Jones, 1099 William Simmons Road, workshop, $45,000.
Adnan and Ivana Smajlagic, Lot 105, Twin Elms subdivision, single-family residence addition, $5,000.
Handy Homes LLC, 206 Norris Road, single-family residence, $140,000.
Handy Homes LLC, 2707 Fairview Boiling Springs Road, single-family residence, $135,000.
Cheri Ryalls, Lot 168, Hunters Crossing subdivision, in-ground pool, $30,000.
Jaquatta Ann Summers, Lot 119, Ashmoor Parke subdivision, fence, $7,000.
Jaquatta Ann Summers, Lot 119, Ashmoor Parke subdivision, covered porch, $25,000.
Ashwood Homes Inc., Lot 103, Drakes Ridge subdivision, single-family residence, $300,000.
Christopher and Kelly Meredith, 225 Hillwood Drive, deck, $15,000.
Johnson & Johnson Builders LLC, Lot 51, South Oaks subdivision, single-family residence, $179,300.
Jagoe Homes Inc., Lot 21, Stagner Farms subdivision, single-family residence, $349,610.
Goodall Homes, Lot 15, Upton Farms subdivision, single-family residence, $328,827.
Wylie Yule, 3493 Rocky Hill Road, single-family residence, $80,000.
Denise Belk and Doy Shannon Beasley, 1465 Prices Chapel Road, above-ground pool, $6,500.
Weston and Larie Vernon, 395 Carter Sims Road, in-ground pool, $47,000.
Kelly and Kandie Lowe, 707 Leayou Road, in-ground pool, $43,000.
John Kirk, 9541 Glasgow Road, garage, $20,000.
GMV Properties LLC, Lot 592, Northridge subdivision, single-family residence, $100,000.
Brad Knee Builders LLC, Lot 557, Northridge subdivision, single-family residence, $105,000.
Brad Knee Builders LLC, Lot 556, Northridge subdivision, single-family residence, $108,000.
Brad Knee Builders LLC, Lot 560, Northridge subdivision, single-family residence, $100,000.
Donald and Beth Byrns, Lot 34, Legacy Pointe subdivision, in-ground pool, $46,000.
Jim Walters, 2002 Browning Road, in-ground pool, $75,000.
Jagoe Homes Inc., Lot 39, Stagner Farms subdivision, single-family residence, $264,355.
Stephany Shriver and Mark Carter, Lot 22, Crabtree Estates subdivision, garage, $50,000.
William Wilson, 11345 Leaton Road, single-family residence remodel, $2,500.
Chanthom Builders LLC, 167 The Trace Drive, single-family residence, $370,000.
Western Homes LLC, Lot 218, McCoy Place subdivision, single-family residence, $285,000.
Goodall Homes, Lot 16, Upton Farms subdivision, single-family residence, $335,871.
Shamrock Homes LLC, 728 Hedge St., single-family residence, $140,000.
Shamrock Homes LLC, 730 Hedge St., single-family residence, $140,000.
Vick Dekarla and Gene Hansborough, 876 Carter Road, poolhouse, $60,000.
Tom Goodworth Construction Inc., Lot 128, Drakes Ridge subdivision, single-family residence, $380,000.
Jagoe Homes Inc., Lot 93, Stagner Farms subdivision, single-family residence, $344,220.
Ruthi Steff Pike, 982 Matlock Road, above-ground pool, $1,000.
Ruthi Steff Pike, 982 Matlock Road, fence, $1,000.
J. Allen Builders, Lot 20, Upton Farms subdivision, single-family residence, $200,000.
Jim Mahnesmith, 395 Whitlock Road, above-ground pool, $7,400.
Ryan and Dana Curtis, Lot 317, Northridge subdivision, storage shed, $10,000.