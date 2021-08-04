Bowling Green

Jeffery A. Scott Architects, P.C. (Dunkin Donuts, alter commercial interior), 2435 Nashville Road, commercial building, $240,000.

Stonewood Construction, 5064 Worth Way, Lot 18, (Shane Van Meter, eight-plex apartments, Buildings 1 and 2), two commercial buildings each at a cost of $485,000.

Stonewood Construction, 210 Hillview Mills Blvd., Lot 19 (Shane Van Meter, eight-plex apartments, Buildings 1 and 2), two commercial buildings each at a cost of $485,000.

Stonewood Construction, 216 Hillview Mills Blvd., Lot 20 (Shane Van Meter, eight-plex apartments, Buildings 1 and 2), two commercial buildings each at a cost of $485,000.

Riteway Construction (Stripes & More, new commercial warehouse), 1434 Louisville Road, commercial building, $200,000.

Caudill Design & Construction (Fairview Memorial Church, alter commercial building), 1150 Fairview Ave., commercial building, $10,000.

Tech Golf/Rick Williams, 325 Emmett Ave., sign.

Arnold Consulting Engineering Services Inc., 228 Riverwood Ave., site work, $125,000.

JC Brewer, 212 Porter Pike, site work, $23,650.

Modernwash (Fast Freddy’s, new commercial building), 2168 Gary Farm Blvd., commercial building, $2,770,026.

Modernwash (Fast Freddy’s, new commercial building), 1124 Fairview Ave., commercial building, $2,573.248.

Stewart Richey Construction (San Cesario Holdings LLC, add to commercial building), 487 Century St., commercial building, $3,000,000.

Jagoe Homes Inc., 618 Big Leaf Ave., Lot 146, residential building, $233,900.

Boom Sign & Lighting (Sapphire Ball Corp., six new signs), 133 Production Ave., sign.

Precision Contractors, 880 Sagittarius Ave., Lot 35, residential building, $140,000.

Precision Contractors, 869 Sagittarius Ave., Lot 12, residential building, $130,000.

Precision Contractors, 851 Sagittarius Ave., Lot 9, residential building, $130,000.

Precision Contractors, 845 Sagittarius Ave., Lot 8, residential building, $140,000.

BBD Corp., (Tint World, partial commercial demolition), 416 U.S. 31-W By-Pass, demolition, $15,389.

Precision Contractors, 863 Sagittarius Ave., Lot 11, residential building, $130,000.

Precision Contractors, 815 Sagittarius Ave., Lot 3, residential building, $130,000.

Tony Saffles, (Alumni Hall, new attached illuminated sign), 760 Campbell Lane, sign.

Jagoe Homes, 1000 Anise Court, Lot 127, residential building, $300,140.

Jagoe Homes, 731 Lily St., Lot 218, residential building, $276,305.

Signature Signs (B. Bridal, new attached sign), 705 State St., sign.

Cin Khan Piang (Ebenezer Restaurant, alter commercial interior), 1901 Russellville Road, commercial building, $60,000.

Signature Signs (Shop HQ, new attached sign), 600 U.S. 31-W By-Pass, sign.

Richey Contracting LLC (rebuild fire damage), 134 Whispering Hills Blvd., residential building, $91,680.

Unique Hardscapes (new pool within an existing fence), 1987 Cross Willows Court, pool, $52,000.

Hub East LLC, no address, site work, $1,600,000.

Warren County

Keith Wilcutt, Lot 9, Honeysuckle subdivision, in-ground pool, $60,000.

Benjamin Hansbrough, Lot 7, Stone Trace subdivision, in-ground pool, $40,000.

Carlen and Summer Bacon, Lot 87, South Glen Gables subdivision, in-ground pool, $35,000.

Christopher and Lauren Armstrong, Lot 148, The Summit subdivision, in-ground pool, $41,000.

Christopher and Lauren Armstrong, Lot 148, The Summit subdivision, fence, $3,000.

Benjamin Hansbrough, Lots 42 and 43, The Trace subdivision, single-family residence, $580,000.

Leonard and Lynda Harris, 1374 Three Forks Road, single-family residence, $250,000.

Tom Lilienthal, Lot 127, South Glen Gables subdivision, in-ground pool, $45,900.

Tom Lilienthal, Lot 127, South Glen Gables subdivision, fence, $12,500.

Amanda West, 491 Sylvia Court, in-ground pool, $30,000.

Deborah Eades, Lot 41, M.C. Hinton subdivision, above-ground pool, $6,000.

Terry and Shirley Elkin, Lot 5, Greenhills subdivision, porch, $8,300.

Robert Addie Brown, 907 C.W. Moore Road, single-family residence, $549,900.

Eric and Tina Eubank, 319 Alvaton Greenhill Road, single-family residence, $475,000.

Gaye and Terry Pawlawski, 11136 Porter Pike, garage, $30,000.

DTD Inc., Lot 17, Matlock Farms subdivision, single-family residence, $400,000.

Phillip Wayne and Cody Lou Seaman, Lot 29, Drakes Ridge subdivision, in-ground pool, $33,000.

Phillip Wayne and Cody Lou, Lot 29, Drakes Ridge subdivision, fence, $6,000.

Muhamer Becirovic, Lot 175, The Summit subdivision, in-ground pool, $50,000.

Doug Ames, Lot 34, Belle Haven subdivision, in-ground pool, $40,600.

Tom Goodworth Construction Inc., Lot 118, Drakes Ridge subdivision, single-family residence, $450,000.

JDA Construction, Lot 211, The Summit subdivision, single-family residence, $530,000.

Benjamin and Casey Powell, 930 Ben T. Johns Road, garage, $30,000.

Ronald and Tina Markus, 2175 New Cut Road, in-ground pool, $7,500.

Jeremiah Jones, 477 Raleigh Wilson Road, manufactured home, $88,000.

Jagoe Homes Inc., Lot 13 Stagner Farms subdivision, single-family residence, $290,970.

Gary and Torie Cockriel, Lot 17, Hunters Crossing subdivision, storage shed, $11,564.

Kirby Builders LLC, Lot 31, Stone Bluff subdivision, single-family residence, $950,000.

Jagoe Homes Inc., Lot 45, Stagner Farms subdivision, single-family residence, $308,790.

Mike Brown Construction, Lot 1, Serenity Estates subdivision, single-family residence, $180,000.

Jerome and Nancy Jascur, Lot 109, South Glen Gables subdivision, enclosing deck, patio, porch, $4,000.

M.A. Williams Properties Inc., Lot 111, Carter Crossings subdivision, single-family residence, $185,000.

M.A. Williams Properties Inc., Lot 109, Carter Crossings subdivision, single-family residence, $182,026.

White Owl Ventures LLC, Lot 109, South Oaks subdivision, single-family residence, $203,000.

Kate and Jacob Latham, Lot 54, Cross Creek subdivision, above-ground pool, $6,000.

Bradley and Amy Elkins, Lot 3, Elkins Dairy LLC, in-ground pool, $41,500.

Mark Smith, 3338 Sunnyside Gott Road, single-family residence, $208,000.

Kevin Lashley, 3213 Polksville Road, in-ground pool, $28,000.

Kyle and Kathy Van Dyne, 1491 Herchel Lucas Road, accessory apartment, $250,000.

Stephanie and Jason Strain, 8774 Woodburn Allen Springs Road, in-ground pool, $48,000.

Chanthom Builders LLC, 493 Perry Martin Road, single-family residence, $150,000.

Debra and Tracy Cassity, 546 J.B. Ranch Road, single-family residence, $61,000.

Hammer Homes LLC, Lot 54, South Oaks subdivision, single-family residence, $170,000.

Hammer Homes LLC, Lot 15, Carter Crossings subdivision, single-family residence, $250,000.

Hammer Homes LLC, Lot 15-1, Carter Crossings subdivision, single-family residence, $250,000.

Jagoe Homes Inc., Lot 11, Blevins Farm subdivision, single-family residence, $331,080.

Leon Thomas and Marlyn D. Orange, Richardsville Road, carport, $2,200.

Ryan Renfro, 4462 Porter Pike, above-ground pool, $4,400.

Southern Craftsman Homes LLC, Lot 109, Weatherstone subdivision, single-family residence, $130,000.

Bobby and Krystal Floyd, Lot 2, Bobby Floyd property subdivision, barn, $35,000.

Barry and Melissa Harris, 613 Clearfork Church Road, single-family residence, $80,000.

Nihad and Amera Zahirovic, Lot 240, The Summit subdivision, $480,000.

Andrew Walden, 129 Grassland Court, garage, $30,000.

Dennis and Judy Cyrwus, Lot 58, Meadowview subdivision, fence, $14,238.

Southern Saw Homes LLC, Lot 4, Diamond View subdivision, single-family residence, $160,000.

Southern Saw Homes LLC, Lot 5, Diamond View subdivision, single-family residence, $180,000.

Veldin and Venesa Kudic, 111 Stampede Court, in-ground pool, $50,000.

Timothy and Lydia Jenkins, Lot 66, Hidden River Estates subdivision, above-ground pool, $7,000.

The Jones Company of KY II LLC, Lot 49, South Oaks subdivision, single-family residence, $170,000.

Chanthom Builders LLC, 499 Perry Martin Road, single-family residence, $200,000.

Ashley Ibrisevic, 3264 South Glen Gables subdivision, in-ground pool, $50,000.

Carolyn Riley and Victor Dennis Connell, 530 Martinsville Ford Road, in-ground pool, $58,050.

Hammer Homes LLC, Lot 111, Drakes Ridge subdivision, single-family residence, $280,000.

Adam and Scarlett Eadens, 181 Eadens Road, single-family residence, $240,000.

Robert Eric Brogli, Lot 70, Parkland Gardens subdivision, storage shed, $2,300.

Alvin Ford Jr., 2344 Mount Victor Lane, demolition, $3,500.

Dwight and Minyarn Burton, Lot 187, Hunters Crossing subdivision, in-ground pool, $57,462.

Lian Lang Ngaih and Nuam Cing Ngiah, Lot 36, McCoy Place subdivision, fence, $5,000.

Hammer Homes LLC, Lot 56, Carter Crossings subdivision, single-family residence, $230,000.

Hansbrough Development, Lot 36, Poplar Grove subdivision, single-family residence, $290,000.

Susan Lewis, Lot 16, Collett View subdivision, in-ground pool, $20,000.

Joshua and Amanda Barrett, 146 Mount Olivet Girkin Road, fence, $500.

Chris and Shanna Bowers, Lot 63, Fountain Trace subdivision, in-ground pool, $50,000.

GSM Development LLC, 360 Blue Level Road, grading, $196,000.

Gaye and Terry Pawlawski, Lot 6, Loafman subdivision, single-family residence, $180,000.

J. Allen Builders Inc., Lot 21, Upton Farms subdivision, single-family residence, $200,000.

J. Allen Builders Inc., Lot 22, Upton Farms subdivision, single-family residence, $200,000.

Bradley Harper, 218 North Hewitt Road, in-ground pool, $45,000.

Chris and Carrie Jones, 1099 William Simmons Road, workshop, $45,000.

Adnan and Ivana Smajlagic, Lot 105, Twin Elms subdivision, single-family residence addition, $5,000.

Handy Homes LLC, 206 Norris Road, single-family residence, $140,000.

Handy Homes LLC, 2707 Fairview Boiling Springs Road, single-family residence, $135,000.

Cheri Ryalls, Lot 168, Hunters Crossing subdivision, in-ground pool, $30,000.

Jaquatta Ann Summers, Lot 119, Ashmoor Parke subdivision, fence, $7,000.

Jaquatta Ann Summers, Lot 119, Ashmoor Parke subdivision, covered porch, $25,000.

Ashwood Homes Inc., Lot 103, Drakes Ridge subdivision, single-family residence, $300,000.

Christopher and Kelly Meredith, 225 Hillwood Drive, deck, $15,000.

Johnson & Johnson Builders LLC, Lot 51, South Oaks subdivision, single-family residence, $179,300.

Jagoe Homes Inc., Lot 21, Stagner Farms subdivision, single-family residence, $349,610.

Goodall Homes, Lot 15, Upton Farms subdivision, single-family residence, $328,827.

Wylie Yule, 3493 Rocky Hill Road, single-family residence, $80,000.

Denise Belk and Doy Shannon Beasley, 1465 Prices Chapel Road, above-ground pool, $6,500.

Weston and Larie Vernon, 395 Carter Sims Road, in-ground pool, $47,000.

Kelly and Kandie Lowe, 707 Leayou Road, in-ground pool, $43,000.

John Kirk, 9541 Glasgow Road, garage, $20,000.

GMV Properties LLC, Lot 592, Northridge subdivision, single-family residence, $100,000.

Brad Knee Builders LLC, Lot 557, Northridge subdivision, single-family residence, $105,000.

Brad Knee Builders LLC, Lot 556, Northridge subdivision, single-family residence, $108,000.

Brad Knee Builders LLC, Lot 560, Northridge subdivision, single-family residence, $100,000.

Donald and Beth Byrns, Lot 34, Legacy Pointe subdivision, in-ground pool, $46,000.

Jim Walters, 2002 Browning Road, in-ground pool, $75,000.

Jagoe Homes Inc., Lot 39, Stagner Farms subdivision, single-family residence, $264,355.

Stephany Shriver and Mark Carter, Lot 22, Crabtree Estates subdivision, garage, $50,000.

William Wilson, 11345 Leaton Road, single-family residence remodel, $2,500.

Chanthom Builders LLC, 167 The Trace Drive, single-family residence, $370,000.

Western Homes LLC, Lot 218, McCoy Place subdivision, single-family residence, $285,000.

Goodall Homes, Lot 16, Upton Farms subdivision, single-family residence, $335,871.

Shamrock Homes LLC, 728 Hedge St., single-family residence, $140,000.

Shamrock Homes LLC, 730 Hedge St., single-family residence, $140,000.

Vick Dekarla and Gene Hansborough, 876 Carter Road, poolhouse, $60,000.

Tom Goodworth Construction Inc., Lot 128, Drakes Ridge subdivision, single-family residence, $380,000.

Jagoe Homes Inc., Lot 93, Stagner Farms subdivision, single-family residence, $344,220.

Ruthi Steff Pike, 982 Matlock Road, above-ground pool, $1,000.

Ruthi Steff Pike, 982 Matlock Road, fence, $1,000.

J. Allen Builders, Lot 20, Upton Farms subdivision, single-family residence, $200,000.

Jim Mahnesmith, 395 Whitlock Road, above-ground pool, $7,400.

Ryan and Dana Curtis, Lot 317, Northridge subdivision, storage shed, $10,000.