Building permits Nov 24, 2021 10 min ago Bowling GreenGemini Partners, 270 Porter Pike, commercial building, $252,753.Signs Express (BG Skate, new attached sign, add/alter existing pole sign), 506 Three Springs Road, sign. Denham Blythe Co. (Henkel Corp., containment project), 385 Southwood Court, commercial building, $394,141.Bennie Jones Construction, 1308 Burr Oaks Court, Lot 12, residential building, $475,000.Denham Blythe Co. (commercial addition/alter canopy), 385 Southwood Court, commercial building, $676,579.Sally Curtis (add deck to single-family residence), 1306 Henry Drive, residential building, $1,167. Signature Signs, 1100 U.S. 31-W By-Pass, sign.Judy Construction Co. (new commercial building and pump), 16 Chestnut St., $249,645.CPM Contracting (alter single-family residence), 1333 High St., residential building, $25,000.Vinh Huynh (add to single-family residence, footer/foundation only for future addition), 941 Kensington Way, residential building, $1,600.MDI Construction Inc. (Cumble Cookie Store, Suite D&E, alter commercial interior), 130 Walton Ave., commercial building, $130,000.Infinity Pipeline, 578 Kelly Road, site work, $232,200.