Bowling Green
Casco, 3000 Scottsville Road, demolition, $50,000.
Casco, 3000 Scottsville Road, commercial building, $600,000.
Jones Builders (Quyen Nguyen, nail salon, alter commercial interior, unit 100), 2300 Gary Farms Blvd., commercial building, $100,000.
Christina Sango (alter single-family residence, balcony/deck), 294 Stone Hollow Lane, residential building, $2,800.
Sunbelt Construction (new commercial warehouse/garage, Stallion Realty/Spartan Garage), 980 Lovers Lane, commercial building, $850,000.
Dyer Construction (alter commercial building, Suite 101, Swet Studios), 1831 Cave Mill Road, commercial building, $132,000.
B&B Cleaning Co. (new commercial building, B&B Cleaning Co. Phase II), 4681 Russellville Road, commercial building, $200,000.
William Schulten (enclose a porch), 748 Greenlawn Ave., residential building, $10,000.
The Jones Company of Ky. II LLC, 939 Cumberland Ridge Way, Lot 145, residential building, $440,000.
Southern Design & Build, 1943 Twilight Ave., Lot 11, residential building, $150,000.
Southern Design & Build, 1937 Twilight Ave., Lot 10, residential building, $150,000.
Con Con’s, 1924 Russellville Road, tent.
America’s Home Place (alter commercial interior), 1640 Campbell Lane, commercial building, $100,000.
Atwood Signs, 1101 Shive Lane, sign.
Yuthea Sam Im, 719 Georgetown Court, residential building, $3,500.
Terry Davis Construction, 831 Iris Hill Court, Lot 27, residential building, $105,000.
Southern Design & Build, 2070 Moonbeam Court, Lot 48, residential building, $150,000.
Signature Signs, 375 Glen Lily Road, sign.
Jason Mills, 5475 Hackberry Way, residential building, $3,000.
