Building permits Jan 11, 2023

Bowling Green

Brandy Seago, 1766 Campbell Lane, site work, $250,000.

Brandy Seago (Chick Fil A, alter commercial interior), 1766 Campbell Lane, commercial building, $950,000.

Jasmin Dedic (storm shelter in garage), 324 Beechmont St., residential building, $3,500.

Susan Rice (concrete pad and storage building), 812 Chippendale Drive, residential building, $16,200.

Danira Nezic (storm shelter in garage), 743 Park Hills St., residential building, $5,900.

Taibos Landing LLC, 747 Glen Lily Road, site work, $80,000.

Dong Do (add/alter single-family residence), 901 Cabell Drive, residential building, $30,000.

Marty Hammer (attached carport with attic), 441 Ashmoor Ave., residential building, $7,500.

Countryside Village, 2426 Ken Bale Blvd., mobile home.

Bluegrass Recreational Sales (Matthew Tabor, alter/remodel pool), 933 Threewood Circle, pool, $50,000.

Brocks Construction (Spencer's Coffee, alter commercial interior), 915 College St., $12,500.