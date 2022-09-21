Building permits Sep 21, 2022 43 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Click here to sign up to receive each day's headlines via email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Bowling GreenJuan Valencia (new detached garage), 1050 Stubbins St., residential building, $3,500.Blake Steele (new pool), 728 E. 10th Ave., pool, $90,000. Charles Deweese Construction Co., 1319 Eastland St., site work, $7,232.Denham Blythe Co. (Lord Corp., add to commercial building, electrical room), 2800 Pioneer Drive, commercial building, $213,694.Tai Nguyen (new single-family residence attached), 141 Plain Ave., residential building, $194,500.Tai Nguyen (new single-family residence attached), 143 Plain Ave., residential building, $194,500.Miller Improvements (new carport), 520 Woodland Ave., residential building, $4,000.M&N Fabrication (add deck to single-family residence), 443 Coastal Ave., residential building, $4,250.Travis Wherry, 612 Nutwood St., demolition, $7,000. Travis Wherry, 700 Nutwood St., demolition, $9,000.Travis Wherry, 704 Nutwood St., demolition, $9,000.C&P Construction (commercial awning demolition), 1109 State St., $15,000.CSR BG Investments LLC, 120 Corvette Drive, site work, $106,000.All N One (exterior addition, handicap ramp), residential building, $1,800.Interior Demolition Specialists (foundation demolition), 265 Stone Hollow Lane, demolition, $2,500.LR Smith Pool & Spa (new pool and fence), 1308 Burr Oaks Court, pool, $75,000.Linette Cabrera (remodeling, roof, fire damage), 423 W. 12th Ave., residential building, $5,000.Ronnie Kinser (house demolition), 519 Glen Lily Road, demolition, $3,500.Potter Children’s Home, 2350 Nashville Road, tent. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Residential Building Residence Building Industry Fence Deck Room Denham Blythe Co. Pool Recommended for you Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesArrest made in WKU social media threatWCSO: Man targeted wife in murder-for-hire plotApartments coming to Three Springs RoadDriver crashes into BG apartment, faces several chargesWCSO: Suspect at large in shootingBG man accused of sex acts with minorFormer eatery will now serve contractorsJames 'Pete' TalleyJerry Windell BashamThe Horrible Harpes Images Videos State News Governor: Mountain Parkway expansion coming to Magoffin Co. Officials hold town halls on foster care system Woman accused of abandoning autistic son enters plea TVA seeks help combating looters of cultural resources Ferry closed due to low water levels on Mississippi River National News AP News Summary at 12:57 a.m. EDT The Muscogee get their say in national park plan for Georgia Ex-cop Lane to be sentenced for aiding in George Floyd death Trial of corruption case against California sheriff to begin Increase in Venezuelan migration is felt across US POLITICAL NEWS California attorney general takes over LA corruption probe House to vote on election law overhaul in response to Jan. 6 What's in the House, Senate bills overhauling Jan. 6 count Biden at UN to call Russian war an affront to body's charter High inflation in sight, Fed to signal more rate hikes ahead Latest e-Edition Daily News Daily News Upcoming Events Venue Directory Artist Directory Call ahead to confirm events. Due to COVID-19, many events have been canceled but hosting organizations might not have updated their entries. Email Blast Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily News Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a digest of each day's headlines & events from The Daily News by email? Signup today! The Amplifier Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a weekly digest of headlines & events from The Amplifier by email? Signup today! Daily News Hosted Events The Daily News is a proud host of community enrichment events. Join our Daily News Events mailing list to learn about the next event we are planning. Sign up now. Manage your lists Real-time Stocks Market Data by TradingView