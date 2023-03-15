QUESTION: I work for a communications giant and have been given the chance to address a large convention on the subject of how to find better ways to present contentious news stories. In a day where society is jaded with violence, overt sensitivities, and the like, is there a refreshing approach to this subject and something from the Bible that could make people think differently that can provide some civility and compassion? – P.S.
ANSWER: When it comes to hurtful words that linger in our minds and hearts, a wonderful response is to have a keen sense of humor. It has the ability to help us overlook the unbecoming, understand the unconventional, tolerate the unpleasant, overcome the unexpected, and outlast the unbearable. It is said that laughter is the best medicine but few people know that these words come from Scripture (see Proverbs 17:22).
The Bible teaches us to be more concerned about the needs and feelings of others than our own. We never gain in life by hurting others. Sometimes we try to elevate our own insecure egos by degrading and belittling those around us. Yet this produces only a false sense of self-esteem.
The Bible tells us that angry people stir up dissension, and a hot-tempered one commits many sins. We live in an upside-down world. People hate when they should love, quarrel when they should be friendly, fight when they should be peaceful, wound when they should heal, steal when they should share, and do wrong when they should do right.
Careless words stab like a sword, but wise words bring healing (see Proverbs 12:18). We are to encourage our loved ones, friends, neighbors, and associates – and anyone we speak to. A true servant of God is someone who helps others succeed. “Therefore encourage one another and build each other up” (1 Thessalonians 5:11, NIV).
—This column is based on the words and writings of the late Rev. Billy Graham.