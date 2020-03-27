Confirmed coronavirus cases in the Bowling Green region continued to rise Friday, with the Barren River District Health Department announcing it is investigating 20 cases of the virus in its eight-county district.
According to the health department, 12 of those 20 cases are in Warren County, six are in Simpson County and two are in Logan County. Two of the patients have recovered from the effects of the virus, which causes the respiratory disease COVID-19.
In a news release, the health department said area residents should expect to see further increases in confirmed cases in the coming days.
Also Friday, Gov. Andy Beshear reported during his daily briefing in Frankfort that there were at least 54 new cases reported in Kentucky since Thursday, bringing the state's total to more than 300. While this was the biggest single-day increase in Kentucky since the outbreak began, the number of new cases was up only slightly from the previous day, which Beshear called a good sign.
“In other places, the numbers of cases are growing much more significantly each day," he said. “Now we expect the cases to elevate.”
Beshear also reported three more coronavirus-related deaths in Kentucky on Friday: a 73-year-old woman from Jefferson County, a 75-year-old woman from Fayette County and a 77-year-old man from Hopkins County, bringing the total coronavirus deaths in Kentucky to eight.
Beshear continued to stress the social-distancing guidelines needed to contain the virus's spread.
“We know that we haven’t quite seen the surge that is coming, and so let’s dig in," he said. “Let’s make sure that we are decreasing our contacts.”
For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.
– The Associated Press contributed to this report.
