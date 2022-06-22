From now until October, hikers, bikers and horseback riders may have a greater incentive to get outdoors and onto the region’s land and water trails.
This June, Cave Country Trails announced its third year of trail contests. Trail users who snap a photo of their adventures or of themselves on the trail and use the hashtag #cavecountrytrailschallenge when sharing on social media sites Instagram, Facebook, Twitter or TikTok will be entered into a prize drawing.
Each month focuses on a different county in the region. June features the Franklin-Simpson area, while July covers Hart County, August covers Warren County, September covers Edmonson County and October closes the contest out in Barren County.
The contest began in 2020 as an alternative to canceled in-person events, said Rachelle Wright, Cave Country Trails project director.
“We realized that we were getting much more participation in the challenges than in-person events anyway, so we really felt like it was successful toward our ultimate goal of getting more people on trails, whether they’re locals or tourists,” Wright said. “So that’s kind of why we’ve stuck with this.”
In 2020, the contest reached 250 entries. In 2021, they increased to 329. This year, Cave Country Trails is aiming for a lofty goal of 1,000 entries.
Hope Hawkins entered the contest this year with a photo of her and her husband and toddler exploring the Jenny Wilson Byrd Trail in Munfordville together. Hawkins said Brennin, 2, loves to climb everything he can and look at bugs.
Avid hikers, Hawkins and her husband used to go on longer trails before starting a family, but found it “surprisingly easy” to find a trail suitable for Brennin. Cave Country Trails seems to have an option for everyone, she said.
It’s important to Hawkins to instill a love and awareness of nature in her son. She said the family plans to hike a trail every weekend to show Brennin the wildlife the region has to offer.
“You can teach so much to a child just walking a trail,” Hawkins said. “I think that’s very important for the next generation.”
For visitors like Hawkins and her family, the prize drawings are an added bonus. Each month, the prize packages feature coupons and discounts to local attractions in that month’s county. June’s prize includes a one night stay in Franklin’s Hampton Inn, two rounds of golf at Kenny Perry’s Country Creek Golf Course, two tours and tastings at Dueling Grounds Distillery, two historical tours at Sandford Duncan Inn and a $20 gift card to shops in Franklin’s Historic Downtown District.
This is Cave Country Trails’ way of highlighting the region’s communities.
“When people come to a community, they don’t just hike, but they’re also going to go out to eat, they’re also going to stay somewhere probably unless they’re backpacking or camping – but even camping contributes to our economy,” Wright said. “People are just going to spend when they use a trail. So they’re going to choose to do other things, like maybe go to Dueling Grounds Distillery, and it’d be good for them to know that it’s there.”
For June’s contest, Wright suggested visiting U.S. Bike Route 23 or Franklin’s famous Fork in the Road.
Paul Blanton, another contest entrant, is trying to leverage his social media to share the trail opportunities in the region. His feed features dozens of photos from his kayaking trips and hikes, highlighting brilliant blue waterways and vibrant green foliage. Blanton said he has recently been showcasing some of the trail system’s handicap accessible areas to show that “there’s something for everybody.”
Blanton wants everyone, locals and visitors alike, to go out and experience the natural beauty of southcentral Kentucky for themselves.
“There’s just something about the peacefulness you get for a few minutes,” Blanton said. “People just don’t really realize what’s there.”
To find a Cave Country Trail that suits your needs, visit cavecountrytrails.com.