U.S. drivers can look forward to cheap gasoline heading into Labor Day Weekend, spelling hard times ahead for an oil industry that’s already been clobbered by the coronavirus.
Gasoline prices on average this year are $2.22 per gallon, the lowest for this time of year since 2004, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. For the owner of a Ford F-150 with a 26-gallon tank, filling up is almost $10 cheaper than last year.
Traditionally, families hitting the road for the three-day weekend provide a capping finale to summer fuel demand. This year, though, the customary drop off in consumption is especially fraught for an industry that missed out on the season’s typical profits as Covid-19 flare ups around the country depressed holiday travel.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.