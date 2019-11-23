Months after his daughter’s birth in 2017, Chris Jung dropped off a test tube of her saliva to his company’s genetic testing lab in Hong Kong. He had grand ambitions for the baby, and was seeking clues to the future in her DNA. She might become a prominent professional, he thought, possibly even a doctor.
But Jung’s plans shifted after analysis by his firm, Gene Discovery, suggested his daughter had strong abilities in music, math and sports – though a lesser aptitude for memorizing details. As the little girl grows up, Jung said he will pour resources into developing those talents, while steering her away from professions that require a lot of memorization.
“Originally, I would like her to become a professional like a doctor or lawyer,” said Jung, chief operating officer of Good Union Corp., the parent company of Gene Discovery. “But once I looked into the results, it talked about how her memory is so bad. I switched my expectations because if I would like her to become a professional, she needs to study a lot and remember a lot.”
Gene Discovery does brisk business hawking DNA tests out of a warren of rooms in Hong Kong’s Tsim Sha Tsui shopping district, near stores selling Prada bags and Dior watches.
More than half of its clients are from China’s mainland, where parents eager to shape their offspring into prodigies are fueling the advance of a growing but largely unregulated industry.
It’s a Chinese version of helicopter parenting that reflects the country’s tendency to push the boundaries when it comes to genetics, part of a broader race to dominate the field with ramifications for how the life-altering science is used throughout the world.
While gaining in popularity across the globe, consumer genetic testing is booming in China. Delaware-based research firm Global Market Insights Inc. sees sales of DNA testing services tripling to $135 million by 2025 from $41 million last year.
Others, like Beijing-based consultancy EO Intelligence, project an even faster surge in the market, to $405 million in 2022. EO Intelligence also forecasts that by then, about 60 million Chinese consumers will be using DNA testing kits, up from 1.5 million people last year.
For now, the Chinese market is a fraction of the $300 million in the U.S., but the company expects the country’s growth to edge ahead, with annual sales growing nearly 17 percent through 2025 compared to 15 percent in the U.S., according to Global Market Insights.
Gene Discovery is among a wave of companies seeking to cater to that rising demand, playing the role of modern-day fortune tellers, with DNA as their crystal ball.
A search of Chinese online shopping platform JD.com and the internet in Mandarin throw up dozens of firms offering genetic talent testing for babies and newborns. Their promises are similarly lofty, vowing to help parents uncover their children’s “potential talents” in everything from logic and math to sports and even emotional intelligence. Help your child “win at the starting line” is a common marketing refrain.
In a society like China, which saw 15 million babies born last year, the appeal is clear. But many of the claims from these newly minted companies – that DNA can be used to assess ability to memorize data, tolerate stress or show leadership – are more horoscope than actual science.
Critics say that in many cases even those claims rooted in science, like assessing the risk of autism, are based on early-stage research that is not yet fully understood.
“There’s not a scientific basis on which you can say those things with any degree of certainty,” said Gil McVean, an Oxford University geneticist who’s director of the Big Data Institute. The center focuses on analyzing genetic and biological data to prevent and treat diseases.
Gene Discovery’s executives say they aren’t giving direct or conclusive advice – only laying out potential health risks and talents parents can use as a reference in a hyper-competitive culture. After decades of strict population control laws that were repealed in 2016, most Chinese parents still only have one child who is the focal point of their ambitions.
“DNA tests can be one of the drivers and the motivator, so parents can provide more focused resources to their kids,” Jung said. Tests sold on Gene Discovery’s website cost $575 and include an “i-Genius package” to test toddlers for talents.
Making China one of the world’s most scientifically advanced nations is key to President Xi Jinping’s ambitions to make the country an indisputable world power, but few things illustrate the challenges that throws up than China’s fascination with genetics.
Largely unencumbered by the regulations and scrutiny seen in the U.S. and other developed countries, China’s genetic strides often test the limits of science and bioethics.
Last year, a Chinese researcher, He Jiankui, created the world’s first genetically altered babies, sparking a global outcry and concern the nation might usher in an era of human germline editing – where genetic modifications are passed on to future generations, altered forever.
And for every report of Chinese scientists making genuine medical breakthroughs, such as gene-editing the annihilation of a superbug, there are the more eyebrow-raising experiments: researchers cloning macaques born with genes edited to trigger mental illness, using CRISPR to breed ultramuscular beagles, or creating “super monkeys” by injecting their brains with human DNA.
DNA is the code that the human body runs on and it determines much about who we are. But scientists are still working to understand that code, with many characteristics not caused by one or two genes – but hundreds or possibly, thousands.
An individual’s experiences and environment also play a major role in shaping, say, whether they’re a math genius or if they’ll develop cancer.
