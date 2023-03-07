QUESTION: It is concerning to hear all the murmur that science is the answer to all of man’s problems. Now I am hearing that if something in the Bible cannot be supported by science, it reveals that part of the Bible is not true. There are actually intelligent people who believe this. Are they deluded or ignorant? – S.S.
ANSWER: The Bible plainly teaches that one of the characteristics of the end of this age is that people will develop a capacity for delusion rather than the truth. The scientific revolution has produced an overemphasis on the secular but a decline of faith and principle. Sin is explained away by psychological terminology. God is portrayed as a sentimental creature who never lets His wrath fall on anyone.
Thousands of Americans are enamored of, and deluded by, philosophies that are destroying the strength of the nation and threatening our security.
The Apostle Paul wrote in 2 Thessalonians 2 that those who do not receive the love of truth God’s truth run after pleasure in unrighteousness. What a candid picture of modern man: deceived by demagogues, yet rejecting the lessons of history; deceived by the declarations of others, yet indifferent to the voice of God. The Bible indicates that because we have rejected the truth, we are victims of a gigantic delusion. Everywhere we look, we see the propensity for delusion.
Paul said that the unbelievers in Thessalonica took pleasure in evil; they became wise to do evil and fell so deep in sin that they began to call evil good. Where a person has deviated from the eternal rules of God and morality, there is darkness. And while in darkness, people begin to pass false judgments upon most things that are of vital importance. Christ came into the world to shine a light in the darkness of the human soul. That light is the very truth of God that has the power to overcome darkness.
—This column is based on the words and writings of the late Rev. Billy Graham.